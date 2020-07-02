A tragic death nearly 800 miles away has focused the city on its racial inequities. But will anger in the streets lead to real reform?

The defining moment almost didn’t occur.

On the morning of May 30, following two days of protests in Columbus over police violence involving people of color, Shannon Hardin, the president of Columbus City Council, spoke with the city’s two other leading black elected officials, U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty and Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce, about joining the Downtown demonstration that day. At first, Hardin thought it was too dangerous; the night before, vandals had broken windows, knocked over trash cans and thrown eggs, shoes, fireworks and water bottles at police officers. But after speaking with some activists involved with Black Lives Matter and the People’s Justice Project, Hardin changed his mind. “People need to see you,” they told him.

The three political leaders met at City Hall a little before 10 a.m. and then walked to the heart of the rally at Capitol Square. Even this early in the day, thousands filled Downtown streets, and Hardin was surprised by the makeup of the crowd. He saw friends, pastors, political donors, business and nonprofit leaders—people he’d never expect to see at a demonstration. “I realized, ‘Oh, hell. These are literally people we know,’” Hardin says.

Many shared with Hardin their anger and frustration. The Columbus Division of Police, of course, wasn’t responsible for the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was killed nearly 800 miles away in Minneapolis five days earlier. But slayings of black people by police have become a ritual of American life, and the tragic details of Floyd’s killing—a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as he pleaded for his life—lit a fuse in Columbus and other cities across the nation. The Columbus crowd was peaceful but also demanding. They wanted change, and they wanted it now. “Let’s not just wait until this boils over, everybody settles down, and it goes away,” one activist told Hardin. “It has to happen. It’s got to happen.”

Around 11 a.m., the police presence expanded as the crowds grew larger. A group of tactical officers in body armor seemed to trigger the protesters. “Just to see folks like that gave them something to yell at,” Hardin says. But even though the aggressive police heightened emotions, the crowd remained peaceful, Hardin says, with no one throwing anything at police, as had occurred during the nighttime protests. Hardin and the two other leaders placed themselves between the officers and the crowd, urging protesters to stay on the sidewalks.

After tensions continued to escalate, police threw a man to the ground and a young woman yelled something that seemed to incite officers. The tactical team fired pepper spray at the crowd, including the three public officials. Hardin took a direct hit to the face. He and Boyce attempted to guide the 70-year-old Beatty out of the melee, but Hardin had to stop. “I couldn’t see, so Kevin had to come back and get me,” Hardin says. On the sidewalk, a protester dumped milk in Hardin’s eyes to soothe the burning sensation.

Hardin recovered quickly. Within an hour, he was able to drive himself home. But the impact of the moment was profound, delivering a powerful, symbolic message to the black community: If police can do that to the three most important African American political leaders in Columbus, what will they do to everyday black folks? Later that day, when Hardin went to his 6-year-old nephew Christian’s kindergarten graduation celebration, people came up to him in tears, shaken to their core. “I thought it sucked that I got sprayed,” Hardin says. “I thought this might be a big deal. But I didn’t understand that it scared people.”

***

In this most awful of years, the first crisis might have been surprising. A pandemic that shuts down schools, brings the economy to a halt and turns Mike DeWine into a daytime TV superstar wasn’t exactly a safe bet. But 2020’s other huge turning point—a nationwide wave of police brutality protests? We all should have been ready for that one.

On June 6, day 10 of the protests, Columbus activists marked the four-year anniversary of the death of Henry Green, a 23-year-old black man shot and killed by two plainclothes Columbus police officers in South Linden. His killing and other violent police incidents—including the September 2016 death of Ty’re King, a 13-year-old African American fatally shot in Olde Towne East—led about 100 protesters to take over a Columbus City Council meeting in October 2016.

Those shootings, which didn’t result in any charges against the officers, and other controversial police incidents forced Columbus to examine its law enforcement practices. In August 2019, the Matrix Consulting Group completed a 330-page report showing that black people account for about half of the Columbus police’s use-of-force incidents even though they represent just 28 percent of the city’s population.

Then in January of this year, the Community Safety Advisory Commission, a 17-member panel formed in 2018 to look for ways to improve the department, proposed 80 changes. Perhaps the most significant was the creation of a civilian review board that would investigate police misconduct complaints, but the idea seemed stuck for most of 2020—that is, until George Floyd died in Minneapolis and people in Columbus took to the streets.

Maybe it’s the egregiousness of the Floyd killing. Maybe it’s the accumulation of so many horrifying deaths—Tamir Rice in Cleveland, Michael Brown in Ferguson, Eric Garner in New York and on and on. Maybe it’s the diversity in the streets (white and black, young and old) and the powerful voices of the activists. But it’s clear something new is happening—“unlike anything I’ve seen in my lifetime,” as former President Barack Obama described it.

Throughout Central Ohio, seemingly every suburban community (many lily white) has hosted its own solidarity demonstration: Upper Arlington, Bexley, Dublin, Canal Winchester, Powell, New Albany and more. With national polls showing wide backing of the protests, Columbus physicians are taking a knee in support of the black community, CEOs are endorsing a city resolution to declare racism a public health crisis, and workers at Condado Tacos and Northstar Café are staging walkouts because their employers filled an order for police working the protests (Condado) or offered a discount for law enforcement (Northstar). How upside-down has it gotten? In Clintonville, the Flag Lady store, whose founder led the Pledge of Allegiance at two Republican National Conventions and sold Confederate flags until 2015, put a Black Lives Matter sign in its window.

Hardin says this broad awakening has created an opportunity for significant change. He says this period could be as “seminal of a moment as the 1960s,” because so many people have been affected. “I’m not saying that everybody came out of this with the same interpretations,” Hardin says. “There are folks who are rightfully angry as hell that their windows were busted out or that their building burned down, and I get that. But I’m saying everybody felt the pain. Everybody felt the pain that some people in our community have felt for 400 years.”

***

On a scorching hot early June afternoon, the atmosphere is peaceful during day nine of the Downtown demonstrations. A protester chats amiably with a State Highway Patrolman guarding the Ohio Judicial Center, where all the lower-level windows are boarded up and someone has spray-painted Black Lives Matter over the Supreme Court of Ohio engraving at the front entrance. In the middle of High Street, hundreds face off with a single calm Columbus police officer—dressed in his normal uniform, not riot gear—for about 15 minutes before agreeing to a temporary truce. “At 6, we take back the street,” a protester yells. Artists paint colorful and inclusive murals over barricades and boarded windows, including a portrait of Joyce Beatty in a Rosie the Riveter pose not far from where she was pepper-sprayed. “The message is, ‘We are here for black lives in Columbus,’” says Franklinton artist Misty Temple, who is working on a mural at Gay and High. “‘We are going to stand with you.’”

Mayor Andy Ginther, Columbus Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr. and state Sen. Hearcel Craig wade into the crowd. Since the first few nights of the protests, police and city officials have changed tactics, talking with protesters rather than confronting them. As cars on High Street honk their horns in support of the protest, a young black man tells Ginther and his colleagues they need to hold police to a higher standard. Ginther mentions his support for creating a citizen review board, an idea that is finally picking up steam amid the protests. Following the pepper spray incident, Hardin pushed for the city to negotiate with the Fraternal Order of Police, the union representing officers, to establish the board as part of the next contract. Ginther, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein and other city officials quickly threw their support behind the idea, with Ginther vowing to create a model for the board by July and seat the panel by January.

But the protester has more ambitious ideas. He talks about tearing down the system and creating something new. Ginther and other leaders face intense pressure to make dramatic changes. A few months ago, a civilian review board might have seemed like a bold policy move, but the protests are pushing leaders in cities across the country in more radical directions, such as defunding police departments. Nine members of the Minneapolis City Council even have pledged to dismantle its police department and start anew, the idea advocated by the Columbus protester. If Ginther and others don’t listen to these voices, they may be held to account. Stonewall Columbus has called for Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan to resign, while an effort to recall Ginther launched in early June.

The moment seems best captured by some graffiti on Long Street. On a piece of plywood covering a broken window, someone has scrawled, “U WILL HEAR US!!!”

***

