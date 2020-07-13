Despite pickets, legal wrangling and even a fire bombing, the Central Ohio adult bookstore chain keeps marching on.

Editor’s note: In 2005, Columbus Monthly profiled the Lion's Den as two opposing forces—mainstream acceptance and opposition from social conservatives—were affecting the growing chain.

The design firm is one of the best in the city, a creative hotshot that works with some of the biggest (and most wholesome) brands in the country. So the job offer that crossed its path about a year ago was, well, a little different. Retail consultants rarely get calls from businesses that sell X-rated fortune cookies and she-male porn.

The Lion's Den, the notorious Central Ohio adult bookstore chain, wanted to hire the highly regarded firm to boost its image and attract new shoppers. And why not? In recent years, the Lion's Den has undergone a quiet transformation. A market leader in the multibillion-dollar adult entertainment industry, the Lion's Den of today—"America's favorite adult superstore"—is a 13-state porno empire. It's one of the biggest adult chains in the country, dwarfing better-known rivals Castle Megastores of Arizona and Larry Flynt's Hustler Hollywood boutiques of Los Angeles.

But mainstream acceptance won't come easy for the Lion's Den. Nothing ever does. A few days after receiving the company's inquiry, a staffer with the design firm mentioned the opportunity to his boss. The response wasn't good. “No, not at all," the boss said, interrupting his employee. The sheepish staffer didn't even get a chance to say how much money the job might bring in.

An association with the Lion's Den wasn't worth the risk, the boss concluded. Image counts, and perhaps other clients would jump ship if they found out the firm was helping to sell vibrators, fetish movies and bondage gear. “I have nothing to gain, and everything to lose," the boss told Columbus Monthly. In fact, he asked for anonymity, afraid that just being mentioned in a story about the Lion's Den might harm business.

***

Over the past three decades, the Lion's Den has survived picketing, zoning crackdowns, public nuisance lawsuits, an IRS investigation, even a bombing. On an early Wednesday morning in 1977, someone tossed several sticks of dynamite into the original Lion's Den on the north side. The ensuing explosion ripped off part of the roof, though no one was hurt. The store reopened a few weeks later.

No matter what happens, the Lion's Den marches on. Sometimes it adapts—ditching the lucrative but controversial video booths of the 1980s. Other times it claws back—fighting the city of Columbus in federal court three years ago over a new adult entertainment zoning law. And it always keeps a low profile—through a representative, the company declined to speak for this article.

Today, the Lion's Den operates 30 stores, with five locations in Central Ohio. Twelve of those stores have opened since 2002, according to media reports. The original north Columbus store is gone; it was torn down to widen Morse Road in 2001. But the Lion's Den didn't complain. It pocketed $495,000 from the county and moved across the street.

On a Thursday morning in April, a clerk at the Lion's Den on Harrisburg Pike handed a customer a card with phone numbers and addresses for the chain's stores throughout the Midwest. "We'll be updating that," the clerk said. "We'll be opening a lot more soon."

As the Lion's Den's growth demonstrates, plenty of folks in Central Ohio and across the country hunger for pornography. Industry experts estimate that more than 11,000 sexually explicit movies were released last year—Hollywood, in comparison, made about 300 films—and 34 million people visited adult entertainment websites, accounting for about 40 percent of all Internet traffic. The total size of the adult entertainment industry (strip clubs, sex toys, video rentals, Internet sites, mail-order catalogs, phone sex lines) is a source of debate. Estimates range from $4 billion to $56 billion. But everyone can agree on one fact: The skin business is huge. “We take in more money than all of professional sports put together," says Mark Kernes, a senior editor at Adult Video News.

With so much money in play, it's not surprising that the industry is a less shadowy enterprise today. A porn star, Jenna Jamison, penned a national best seller; mainstream cable and satellite companies make millions pumping explicit movies into American households. Even Central Ohio's favorite Republican billionaire is trying to profit. Les Wexner's high-end Henri Bendel boutique in New York City sells vibrators disguised as rubber duckies and lipstick tubes. "The social climate has been getting increasingly better," says Michelle Freridge, executive director of the Free Speech Coalition, the California-based trade association of the adult entertainment industry. "It's become more and more tolerant of healthy sexual expression. And the definition of healthy sexual expression has broadened and deepened."

The Lion's Den and other adult bookstores are no longer competing just with each other. Time Warner and DirecTV show blue movies through pay-per view or subscription channels, and the Virgin Megastore chain maintains sizable adult video sections. Plus, technology poses a challenge: The Internet provides an embarrassment-free way for folks to get their porno fix. Why go to the dirty bookstore when you can order “Big Boobs in Buttsville” online?

To keep up, the Lion's Den has become smarter, slicker and more professional. Clerks check IDs and ask for zip codes (for marketing and advertising purposes), and stores are clean and organized. The chain targets couples and women; signs proclaiming the Lion's Den the “adult superstore for me and women” adorn every store.

Just like McDonald’s, Blockbuster and other mainstream retailers, the Lion’s Den is carefully crafting an identity. Employees wear Lion’s Den polo shirts; a subtle, attractive logo (a silhouette of two lions—a male and a female) is plastered all over its stores. And the company tries to offer a consistent and pleasant shopping experience. In fact, signs urge customers to call the chain’s corporate offices to report problems or concerns. In other words, say hello to brand-conscious marketing; say goodbye to glory holes.

The new approach also means authorities have a much harder time declaring the stores public nuisances, a tact that prosecutors in Franklin, Ross and Licking counties used to shut down adult bookstores in the ’80s and ’90s. In 1986, the Lion’s Den opened a store in Heath near Newark. A typical adult bookstore of the time, the store off I-70 included 22 video “peep show” booths in which customers could watch entire porn movies or short clips. Unfortunately, watching wasn’t all they did.

These video arcades posed a dilemma for the adult industry of the time. On the one hand, they were huge money makers, generating about $2 billion a year, according to a 1986 U.S. Attorney General report. Vast fortunes could be built one quarter at a time. But there was a downside—men masturbating and engaging in anonymous sex. Such a seedy environment gave prosecurtors an avenue to go after adult bookstores without encountering the impassable wall of the First Amendment.

In Licking County, a six-month investigation found unsanitary conditions at the Heath Lion’s Den—open masturbation, used condoms, semen-stained booths. “This is not a First Amendment case,” said Licking County Prosecutor Robert Becker during a March 1991 hearing. “This is a nuisance case.” A judge agreed with Becker and a month later closed the store for a year, the maximum amount allowed by law.

Today, the Heath location is a much different operation. When motorists pull into the parking lot, surveillance cameras greet them. On the front door is a sign that warns customers they’ll need to prove they're old enough to enter. Sure enough, a clerk greets a 33-year-old customer at the entrance and asks for a driver's license. Lion's Den employees are almost too vigilant about this; a week later, a clerk at a Columbus store asked for a driver's license from a man who looked as if he was in his mid 40s. The man laughed and dug out his ID.

The video booths also are gone from the Heath store, as they are from the chain's four other Central Ohio locations. In fact, across the country, peep shows are disappearing, thanks in large part to bad reputations, public nuisance crackdowns and competition from the Internet. “They are almost extinct," says Freridge of the Free Speech Coalition. In response, the Lion's Den has gone online. For a fee, customers can view streaming clips or download “DVD quality" movies through the company's two websites.

Though Lion's Den stores have made improvements in other areas, they still generally look ugly and unwelcoming on the outside. Landscaping is an afterthought, and no stores have windows. To be fair, the Lion's Den isn't entirely to blame. Many municipal zoning laws prohibit or make it impractical for adult bookstores to have windows.

Detective Mark Phillips has worked for the Heath police for nearly six years. Over that time, he's encountered no problems at the Lion's Den in his city, other than the occasional hit-and-run accident. “They keep that place extremely well lit on the outside, and people don't loiter around too much," he says. “We don't even get picketers any longer from the road.” Phillips also gives employees high marks. “They've been real helpful and cooperative with us. There's never been an issue with them so far."

The newest Lion's Den in Central Ohio opened on the far west side of Columbus in 2002. The Roberts Road store, off I-270 and between a Wendy's and a Tim Horton's, follows the typical Lion's Den layout. Red, blue and purple are the dominant interior colors. Sex toys hang from hooks fastened to walls, and well-organized racks of DVDs and videos are in the middle of the store. On a Thursday morning in April, Howard Stern is on the radio.

A small part of the business 15 years ago, sex toys are staples of the Lion's Den today, perhaps filling the void left by the demise of the peep shows. While it's just as easy to order a DVD online or through a catalog, customers seem to prefer to buy sexual devices in person, industry insiders say. And these aren't just ho-hum dildos. There's the Rabbit Pearl vibrator featured in an episode of "Sex and the City." There also are artificial vaginas and anuses said to be molded from the private parts of porn stars. There's even something called the Special Ops Sex Swing, which goes for $348.95.

The same diversity can be seen in adult movies. Niche and fetish films are the fastest growing segments; at the Lion's Den, you can find such categories as “Feet," "Big Girls,” “Body Builders,” “Pregnant" and "Squirters." Porn is turning into an extreme sport, with freaks, “nasty girls” and circus acts in vogue. Yes, the Lion's Den looks nicer today, but the products are not.

***

The son of a mechanic and a housewife, Lion's Den founder Michael Moran grew up in Westerville and graduated in 1965 from Westerville High School, where he wrestled and played football. In 1969, he earned a bachelor's degree in speech from Ohio State University. Two years later, he opened his first Lion's Den at Morse and Westerville roads in then rural Blendon Township.

In a rare interview five years ago, Moran told the Dispatch that his family had owned the building, a former restaurant and service station called the Orchard Inn, since 1945. The store's north-side location was a lucky break. Columbus was sprawling outward, and Morse Road would eventually turn into one of the region's most important thoroughfares.

The original Lion's Den was the first porno shop in a rural or suburbanlike' setting in the nation, according to documents Moran filed with the state in the 1980s to sell public shares of a proposed limited partnership to build two more adult bookstores. Those filings offered a rare, inside glimpse of Moran and his company. They are no longer available, but a 1989 Business First article summarized them.

Pornography wasn't Moran's only business, according to the article. He also owned a go-cart track, miniature golf course and batting-cage facility in Columbus; dabbled in coal, oil, gas and fast-food; worked as a booking agent for musical groups and produced a national tour of the musical Jesus Christ Superstar.

But adult bookstores were his cash cow, and Moran predicted big returns for potential partners if they joined his venture, according to Business First. During the first year of operation, Moran estimated the two proposed stores would generate $1.3 million in revenue and turn a nearly $380,000 profit (a tidy 30 percent margin). He didn't identify where he planned to build the two stores, but Moran did say the best locations were one-acre sites near interstate highway interchanges.

Federal prosecutors, however, interrupted Moran's ambitious plans. In September 1992, a grand jury indicted him on five counts of tax evasion. Several figures in adult entertainment were facing IRS scrutiny at the time, including the industry's top-two tycoons—Michigan's Harry Mohney (the founder of the Déjà Vu strip-club chain) and Cleveland's Reuben Sturman (the industry's most powerful magnate), who died in 1997. Adult entertainment is a cash business, particularly the video arcades, and authorities suspected skimming was common. So after years of unsuccessful obscenity cases, prosecutors changed their game plan and started to use the nation's tax laws against pornographers.

The IRS accused Moran of understating earnings from peep show booths at four Lion's Den stores (two in Columbus, one in Heath and one in Jeffersonville). Investigators also alleged that he skimmed from revenue generated from movie rooms (mini-theaters where people paid fees to watch sexually explicit movies on big-screen TVs) at the stores in Columbus and Heath. In January 1993, Moran pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion, acknowledging that he didn't report $100,000 on his 1989 federal income tax return, and was sentenced to six months in prison. He served his time in a federal facility in Ashland, Kentucky.

The 58-year-old Moran remains involved with the Lion's Den today; he has voice mail at its corporate offices in a gray unmarked building on Proprietors Road in Worthington. As of 2001, he was listed as the president of L.D. Management Company, the chain's corporate name, in documents filed with the Ohio Secretary of State. And all of the Lion's Den's new stores are in rural areas near major highways, just as Moran outlined in his filing with the state some 20 years ago.

***

In September 2003, a Lion's Den opened in an abandoned Stuckey's truck stop off l-70 near Abilene, Kansas, the 6,500-resident hometown of Dwight Eisenhower. “You couldn't find a Playboy in this county," says Abilene resident Phil Cosby. "You couldn't find any X-rated videos This was something that was thrust upon the community that was so contrary to its values."

The same week the store opened, Cosby, a U.S. Army master sergeant, retired from the military. He decided the two events were more than a coincidence, and—believing he was doing God's work—launched a campaign against the adult bookstore called "Operation Daniel," taking the name from the Biblical story of Daniel and the lion's den.

For 100 days, men working in pairs monitored the parking lot of the Lion's Den 24 hours a day. They took down license plate numbers and reported truck drivers who pulled into the parking lot to the drivers' employers. “It was pretty effective,” Cosby says. “CBs started burning up and down the highways: 'Don't stop in Abilene. They'll nail you.’ " Protesters also put up a billboard in front of the store that reads, "Jesus Heals and Restores. Pornography Destroys."

Then Cosby discovered an obscure Kansas law that allows citizens to convene a grand jury if they gather enough signatures, bypassing reluctant prosecutors. The petition drive by Cosby's organization, Citizens for Strengthening Community Virtues, was successful, and after a couple months of testimony, the grand jury charged the store early last year with 29 counts of obscenity. All the charges stemmed from the sale of sexual devices.

A judge threw out the indictment a year later, but newly elected Dickinson County Attorney Keith Hoffman, who promised to prosecute obscenity during his campaign, charged the store again in April. The store now faces 10 counts of obscenity—all misdemeanors. “Now we are back in the groove again," Cosby says.

The Abilene controversy has drawn national attention. The Los Angeles Times, USA Today, the Associated Press and "Inside Edition" have covered the story. And Cosby is now leading a statewide anti pornography campaign, which he calls "Operation Prairie Wind." He's helping activists in nine other Kansas cities petition for grand jury obscenity investigations and develop ordinances relating to sexually oriented businesses. The idea is to use "the whole gamut of legal weapons" against pornography, Cosby says. “This is all I've done since I've retired from the Army."

In fact, porn haters across the country are energized. Pro family groups got Adelphia Communications Corp. to pull sexually explicit movies from its cable system in February. And in late April, the Ohio House of Representatives quietly approved a bill, sponsored by conservative Columbus legislator Linda Reidelbach, that would ban lap dances and force adult businesses, including bookstores and strip clubs without liquor licenses, to close at 11 p.m. (Lion's Den stores are open 24 hours.) In early May, Senate leaders had yet to assign the proposal to a committee.

Meanwhile, new U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales has sent strong signals that the Justice Department will target pornography during President Bush's second term. In March, a federal grand jury charged Colorado porn kingpin Edward Wedelstedt with tax evasion, obscenity and racketeering. “I want you to remember that this department has an obligation to protect not only our children, but all citizens from obscenity,” Gonzales told Justice Department attorneys at their April 21 conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The adult entertainment industry is worried. “Religious fundamentalists have ecome more and more aggressive," says Freridge of the Free Speech Coalition. “And, especially after the second election, Bush has debts to pay to that minority of his constituency. And he has nothing to lose since this is his last term."

Phil Burress heads the Cincinnati ised Citizens for Community Values. A former pornography addict, he now is the state's leading crusader against the skin business. (He also was behind last November's statewide ballot initiative that banned gay marriage in Ohio.)

Burress has noticed the growth of the Lion's Den. In May, he and other activists were to have met with Gonzales at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C. Before the trip, Burress said, “I will make sure I mention the Lion's Den."

This story originally appeared in the June 2005 issue of Columbus Monthly.

***

