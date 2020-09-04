A local hospital CEO goes big in Bexley.

The market for high-end buyers of real estate in Central Ohio shows little sign of abating, despite the global pandemic and economic turmoil of recent months. Below is a sample of notable purchases in the last year, including high-end buyers in healthcare, finance, law, tech and even a Hindu religious organization.

September

Timothy C. Robinson, chief executive officer of Nationwide Children’s Hospital, paid $1.9 million for a six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home in Bexley built in 2005. The 9,000-square-foot, three-story house sits on 1.5 acres and includes a separate in-law suite over a three-car garage. Besides a sunroom and a chef kitchen with a large island and granite countertops, the home has a large owner’s bedroom suite with a wood-burning fireplace, two walk-in closets and a deluxe owner bath with a heated floor.

John H. Sirak, a heart surgeon at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and affiliated with many hospitals, purchased a home in New Albany for nearly $1.1 million. The more than 7,800-square-foot property includes five bedrooms, each with its own private bathroom. Built in 2003, the home has 12 rooms, including a great room, sun room and den, two half-baths downstairs and a four-car garage. His previous Powell dwelling sold in May for slightly more than $1 million.

October

James R. Ressa, a former event planner for the Dispatch Printing Co. and now president of the event-planning Ressa Creative Group, purchased a condo at 1 Miranova Place for nearly $1.1 million. The 3,300-square foot home, built in 2000, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms and wrap-around windows featuring Downtown and skyline views.

February

Zachary J. Wasserman, the chief financial officer for Huntington Bancshares Inc., purchased an 8,974-square-foot, Georgian brick home on a private cul-de-sac in New Albany for nearly $1.5 million. Built in 2004, the five-bedroom home, each with its own bathroom, includes three fireplaces, a library with custom cabinets, a designer kitchen, two staircases and a lower level gym, recreation room, theater and wine closet.

Barry H. Wolinetz, a Columbus family law attorney and founder of the Wolinetz & Horvath law firm, paid nearly $1.1 million for a 4,103-square-foot home in New Albany, which has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. Built in 1996, the house has a gourmet kitchen off of a great room which, opens to a private backyard with a large brick patio. The finished lower level includes an expansive recreation room, as well as another bedroom and bathroom.

The Sri Sai Baba Temple Society of Ohio, a religious organization that follows the guru Sai Baba and has a temple in Delaware County, bought a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Lewis Center for $725,000. The 2,352-square foot home, built in 2010, has a fireplace and a partially finished basement and sits on nearly 5 acres of land. The property includes a 2,400-square foot, eight-car garage.

April

Yogesh and Leena Khandelwal, founders and CEO and COO, respectively, of geoAmps, purchased an 8,447-square-foot estate in southern Delaware County for nearly $2.6 million. Built in 1981, the house sits on more than 10 acres with a swimming pool. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.