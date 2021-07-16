Sycamore in German Village to Reopen under New Ownership

After closing last year amid the pandemic, Sycamore (262 E. Sycamore St.) in German Village is getting a second chance when it reopens at the end of this month under the direction of Good Food Restaurants. Good Food also operates the regional Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill chain, with locations in Hilliard, Plain City and at Easton, in addition to several other restaurants in the Lima area.

Sycamore was a former neighborhood dive bar that had been purchased and renovated by Chris Crader of Grow Restaurants (Harvest Bar + Kitchen and the former Cosecha Cocina). Crader turned the restaurant into a chef-driven concept featuring seasonal menus and a strong cocktail program; under Good Food, the restaurant will expand once again, adding breakfast and lunch hours and a new concept.

“We're so excited to have the opportunity to bring this Columbus landmark back to life,” Tony Heaphy, vice president of Good Food Restaurants, said in a press release. “We’re excited to share [our] vision with this incredible community.” He is the new co-owner of Sycamore along with his sister, Jackie Heaphy, who will also serve as chef at the revitalized restaurant.

The Heaphy siblings redesigned Sycamore’s interior and menu with the casual elegance of European cafés in mind. In the press release, the pair noted the new iteration of the space “is based on a love of neighborhood restaurants that weave themselves into the rhythms of our day-to-day lives.”

The morning menu will feature espresso and coffee, baked goods and light breakfast items, while lunch will focus on salads, sandwiches and small plates. Guests will be able to order in a casual, counter-service setting for dine-in or carryout.

In the evenings, a contemporary bistro menu will feature seasonal, local and sustainably sourced ingredients, “prepared simply and elegantly,” according to the press release. The bar program will include cocktails, wine, beer and spirits and will be available beginning in the late mornings.

“We’ve created a menu that builds on the recent history of this space, but will feel new and fresh at the same time,” Jackie Heaphy said in the release. “Our goal has always been to showcase the best ingredients and prepare them simply and elegantly. It’s the sort of food and atmosphere we hope people will come back for, week after week.”

The final menu is not yet available, but a peek at the restaurant’s Instagram reveals an artfully plated artichoke dish and succulent mussels in red sauce among the dinner preparations, plus colorful salads and a tempting yogurt and granola bowl with fruit and nuts to tease the café menu.