Tastemakers Class of 2021: Columbus' Rising Culinary Stars

Columbus Monthly

Our annual list of Columbus Monthly’s Tastemakers is back after more than a yearlong wait. What is a Tastemaker? It’s a restaurateur putting a spin on traditional Filipino fare and pivoting to takeout amid the pandemic. An entrepreneur striving to make craft brewing more inclusive. A restaurant veteran working to support fellow members of the hospitality industry who want to get sober. These are the folks who are bringing new dining experiences to the fore and changing how we think about food and drink.

Meet our Tastemakers Class of 2021.

What's in Store for Chef Stephan Madias of Wario's Beef and Pork?

Chef Stephan Madias hints that he is working on something new, and it might not be a second Wario’s, though the chef demurred when asked. (Read more)

The Instagrammable Cocktails and Deft Creativity of Rebecca Monday

Rebecca Monday has made her mark on the Columbus food and drink scene with her deft creativity and eye for what’s trending. (Read more)

Anthony “Sizzle” Perry Jr.'s Crafted Culture Brewing Paves Way for More Minority-Owned Breweries

The owner of the first Black-owned brewery in Columbus wants to help other minorities break into the brewing industry. Here's how he's doing it. (Read more)

Jack Moore Embraces New Chapter with Ruffle Feather Ferments

Jack Moore is embracing a new chapter in his life as founder of Ruffle Feather Ferments, growing his skills honed at Watershed Kitchen & Bar. (Read more)

Krizzia Yanga is Weaving Filipino Cuisine Into Columbus' Culinary Landscape

Krizzia Yanga's Bonifacio and Boni is bringing Filipino cuisine to a wider audience in Columbus. (Read more)

Andy Smith Is Challenging the Food Industry's Culture with Sobriety

Andy Smith launched the Columbus chapter of Ben's Friends and started consulting venture Sobriety, Shaken to support sobriety in the food industry. (Read more)

Deborah Quinci Offers a Haven For Authentic Italian Cooking

Deborah Quinci and Connie Klema are keeping the tradition of chef-owned businesses alive with their cookware-store-turned-cooking-school-turned-market. (Read more)

Brandon Bir of Crimson Cup is Improving the Industry One Cup at a Time

BrandonBir, director of sustainability at Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, is taking steps towards addressing inequities in the coffee industry. (Read more)

Eden Burger Founders' Mission for Plant-Based Comfort Foods

Chad Goodwin and Sebastian Kovach's vegan restaurant, Eden Burger, is fashioned after a burger shack: giant burgers, fries, shakes, chicken sandwiches. (Read more)

Fighting for a Spot: Mad Moon Craft Cidery Is Putting Cider on Tap

In the beginning, Mad Moon Craft Cidery had to fight for a spot on a bar's taps. But now it's ubiquitous in bars and bottle shops across the region. (Read more)

This story is from the December 2021 issue of Columbus Monthly.