2021 Farmers Market Guide for Central Ohio

Central Ohio's farmers market season begins in late April and really picks up steam in May and June. Here are more than 25 local markets to seek out.

Compiled by Dana Randall
Carrots from Peace Love and Freedom Farm at the Clintonville Farmers Market.

From Bexley to Worthington, farmers markets are back and about to be in full swing. Here’s your guide to when and where this season’s offerings take place. Did we miss your market? Email eedwards@columbusmonthly.com with details.  

Bexley Farmers Market 

Thursdays, 4 to 7 p.m. 

May 20 through Oct. 28 

South Dawson Avenue between Main and Bryden; bexleyfarmersmarket.org 

Notes: Preordering is not required, but you can preorder directly through vendors. 

Bronzeville Growers Market 

Thursdays, 3 to 6 p.m. 

July 1 through Sept. 30 

925 Mt. Vernon Ave., corner of 17th; bronzevillegrowersmarket.com 

Notes: Free parking is located across from the market. 

Canal Market District 

Tuesdays and Fridays, 4 to 7 p.m. 

May 7 through Oct. 29 

36 E. Canal St., Newark; canalmarketdistrict.org 

Notes: Tuesday markets begin June 1 and run through Sept.  28 

Canal Winchester Farmers Market 

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon 

May 29 through Sept. 25 

CW Historical Society Complex, 100 N. High St., Canal Winchester; thecwfm.com 

Notes: Located at the corner of High and West Oak streets 

Clintonville Farmers Market 

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon 

Through Nov. 20 

Ohio History Center, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus; clintonvillefarmersmarket.org 

Notes: Shop on-site at the market, preorder online, or both! Free parking is located within steps of the market. 

Main Street Delaware Farmers Market 

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon 

May 22 through Oct. 30 

Sandusky Street, Delaware; mainstreetdelaware.com/event/farmers-market 

Dublin Market at Bridge Park 

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon 

May 1 through Sept. 26 

6650 Longshore St., Dublin; thedublinmarket.com 

Notes: Located in front of the AC Dublin Hotel. Free parking is located at the Longshore, Mooney, Endres and Howe parking garages. 

Franklinton Farms’ Farm Stand 

Saturdays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. 

May 8 through Oct. 30 

Learning Garden, 154 Hawkes Ave., Franklinton; franklintonfarms.org 

Notes: Produce is discounted by 50 percent for neighbors on a tight budget, 75 percent if purchased with EBT (Food Stamps/SNAP). 

Franklin Park Conservatory Farmers Market 

Wednesdays, 3:30 to 6:30 pm.  

June 2 through Sept. 1 

1777 E. Broad St., Franklin Park; fpconservatory.org 

Notes: Located in the main conservatory parking lot off East Broad Street. The market accepts EBT for all qualifying purchases and offers incentive dollars through the Produce Perks Columbus program (formerly known as Veggie SNAPS) for fresh produce. 

Granville Farmers Market 

Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon 

May 1 through Oct. 30 

Raccoon Valley Park, 1225 River Rd., Granville; granvillefarmersmarket.com 

Notes: The Granville Area Chamber of Commerce also sponsors a Tuesday market from June 8 through Sept. 28 in the parking lot of Ross's Granville Market (IGA). 

Grove City Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market 

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon 

May 15 through Sept. 11 

Parking lot between Broadway Station Apartments and Grove City Library, 3444 Park St., Grove City; gcchamber.org/farmers-market 

Notes: Shop on-site at the market, preorder online or both. There is plenty of free parking. 

Groveport Farmers Market 

Tuesdays, 4 to 7 p.m. 

June 29 through Sept. 14 

Groveport Central Middle School, 751 Main St., Groveport; groveport.org/565/farmers-market 

Notes: Currently seeking local vendors for the summer market; applications due June 18. 

Hilliard Farm Market 

Tuesdays, 4 to 7 p.m. 

May 25 through Sept. 28 

Hilliard United Methodist Church Parking Lot, 5445 Scioto Darby Rd., Hilliard; hilliardfarmmarket.com 

Lancaster Farmers Market 

Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon 

May 1 through Oct. 2 

West Chestnut Street, between South Broad and South Columbus streets, Lancaster; lancasterohfarmersmarket.org 

Notes: Shop on-site at the market, preorder online or both. 

New Albany Farmers Market 

Thursdays, 4 to 7 p.m. 

June 24 through Sept. 16 

Church of the Resurrection Parking Lot, 6300 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany; healthynewalbany.org 

North Market Downtown Farmers Market 

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon 

June 5 through Oct. 30 

North Market, 59 Spruce St., Short North; northmarket.org

Pearl Market  

Tuesdays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

May 21 through Oct. 15 

Along Pearl and Gay streets, Columbus; pearlmarket.org 

Notes: In-person shopping and pedestrian or curbside pickup are available.  

Pickerington Farmers Market 

Thursdays, 4 to 7 p.m. 

June 3 through Sept. 30 

89 N. Center St., Pickerington; pickeringtonvillage.com/farmers-market 

Powell Chamber Farmers Market 

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, May 22 through Oct. 9 

Sundays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 23 through Oct. 10 

Saturday market: Liberty Square Plaza, 240 N. Liberty St., Powell; facebook.com/powellchamberfarmersmarket 

Sunday market: Shorty's Pizza, 9721 Sawmill Rd., Powell; facebook.com/powellchamberfarmersmarket 

Reynoldsburg Farmers Market 

Thursdays, 4 to 7 p.m. 

June 10 through Aug 26 

JFK Park, 7232 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg; ci.reynoldsburg.oh.us 

Union County Farmers Market – Marysville 

Saturdays, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. 

May 22 through Oct. 2 

Partners Park, 125 E. Sixth St., Marysville; facebook.com/ucfarmersmarket

Union County Farmers Market – Richwood 

Thursdays, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. 

June 3 through Oct. 28 

Richwood Library, 4 E. Ottawa St., Richwood

Upper Arlington Farmers Market 

Wednesdays, 4 to 7 p.m. 

May 19 through Oct. 27  

Tremont Pool Parking Lot, 2850 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington; getfreshmarkets.org 

Notes: The market is within an easy walk of the Upper Arlington Library, Northam Park, athletic fields and the shops at the Tremont Center. 

Westerville Saturday Farmers Market 

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon 

May 22 through Oct. 9 

Behind Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St., Westerville; uptownwestervilleinc.com

Westgate Farmers Market 

First and third Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon 

June 5 through Oct. 16 

West Gate Masonic Lodge, 2925 W. Broad St., West Side; westgatefarmersmarket.com 

Worthington Farmers Market 

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon 

May 1 through Oct. 30 

Old Worthington, along North High Street; experienceworthington.com