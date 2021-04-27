2021 Farmers Market Guide for Central Ohio

Compiled by Dana Randall

From Bexley to Worthington, farmers markets are back and about to be in full swing. Here’s your guide to when and where this season’s offerings take place. Did we miss your market? Email eedwards@columbusmonthly.com with details.

Bexley Farmers Market

Thursdays, 4 to 7 p.m.

May 20 through Oct. 28

South Dawson Avenue between Main and Bryden; bexleyfarmersmarket.org

Notes: Preordering is not required, but you can preorder directly through vendors.

Bronzeville Growers Market

Thursdays, 3 to 6 p.m.

July 1 through Sept. 30

925 Mt. Vernon Ave., corner of 17th; bronzevillegrowersmarket.com

Notes: Free parking is located across from the market.

Canal Market District

Tuesdays and Fridays, 4 to 7 p.m.

May 7 through Oct. 29

36 E. Canal St., Newark; canalmarketdistrict.org

Notes: Tuesday markets begin June 1 and run through Sept. 28

Canal Winchester Farmers Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

May 29 through Sept. 25

CW Historical Society Complex, 100 N. High St., Canal Winchester; thecwfm.com

Notes: Located at the corner of High and West Oak streets

Clintonville Farmers Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

Through Nov. 20

Ohio History Center, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus; clintonvillefarmersmarket.org

Notes: Shop on-site at the market, preorder online, or both! Free parking is located within steps of the market.

Main Street Delaware Farmers Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

May 22 through Oct. 30

Sandusky Street, Delaware; mainstreetdelaware.com/event/farmers-market

Dublin Market at Bridge Park

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

May 1 through Sept. 26

6650 Longshore St., Dublin; thedublinmarket.com

Notes: Located in front of the AC Dublin Hotel. Free parking is located at the Longshore, Mooney, Endres and Howe parking garages.

Franklinton Farms’ Farm Stand

Saturdays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

May 8 through Oct. 30

Learning Garden, 154 Hawkes Ave., Franklinton; franklintonfarms.org

Notes: Produce is discounted by 50 percent for neighbors on a tight budget, 75 percent if purchased with EBT (Food Stamps/SNAP).

Franklin Park Conservatory Farmers Market

Wednesdays, 3:30 to 6:30 pm.

June 2 through Sept. 1

1777 E. Broad St., Franklin Park; fpconservatory.org

Notes: Located in the main conservatory parking lot off East Broad Street. The market accepts EBT for all qualifying purchases and offers incentive dollars through the Produce Perks Columbus program (formerly known as Veggie SNAPS) for fresh produce.

Granville Farmers Market

Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon

May 1 through Oct. 30

Raccoon Valley Park, 1225 River Rd., Granville; granvillefarmersmarket.com

Notes: The Granville Area Chamber of Commerce also sponsors a Tuesday market from June 8 through Sept. 28 in the parking lot of Ross's Granville Market (IGA).

Grove City Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon

May 15 through Sept. 11

Parking lot between Broadway Station Apartments and Grove City Library, 3444 Park St., Grove City; gcchamber.org/farmers-market

Notes: Shop on-site at the market, preorder online or both. There is plenty of free parking.

Groveport Farmers Market

Tuesdays, 4 to 7 p.m.

June 29 through Sept. 14

Groveport Central Middle School, 751 Main St., Groveport; groveport.org/565/farmers-market

Notes: Currently seeking local vendors for the summer market; applications due June 18.

Hilliard Farm Market

Tuesdays, 4 to 7 p.m.

May 25 through Sept. 28

Hilliard United Methodist Church Parking Lot, 5445 Scioto Darby Rd., Hilliard; hilliardfarmmarket.com

Lancaster Farmers Market

Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon

May 1 through Oct. 2

West Chestnut Street, between South Broad and South Columbus streets, Lancaster; lancasterohfarmersmarket.org

Notes: Shop on-site at the market, preorder online or both.

New Albany Farmers Market

Thursdays, 4 to 7 p.m.

June 24 through Sept. 16

Church of the Resurrection Parking Lot, 6300 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany; healthynewalbany.org

North Market Downtown Farmers Market

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon

June 5 through Oct. 30

North Market, 59 Spruce St., Short North; northmarket.org

Pearl Market

Tuesdays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 21 through Oct. 15

Along Pearl and Gay streets, Columbus; pearlmarket.org

Notes: In-person shopping and pedestrian or curbside pickup are available.

Pickerington Farmers Market

Thursdays, 4 to 7 p.m.

June 3 through Sept. 30

89 N. Center St., Pickerington; pickeringtonvillage.com/farmers-market

Powell Chamber Farmers Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, May 22 through Oct. 9

Sundays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 23 through Oct. 10

Saturday market: Liberty Square Plaza, 240 N. Liberty St., Powell; facebook.com/powellchamberfarmersmarket

Sunday market: Shorty's Pizza, 9721 Sawmill Rd., Powell; facebook.com/powellchamberfarmersmarket

Reynoldsburg Farmers Market

Thursdays, 4 to 7 p.m.

June 10 through Aug 26

JFK Park, 7232 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg; ci.reynoldsburg.oh.us

Union County Farmers Market – Marysville

Saturdays, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

May 22 through Oct. 2

Partners Park, 125 E. Sixth St., Marysville; facebook.com/ucfarmersmarket

Union County Farmers Market – Richwood

Thursdays, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

June 3 through Oct. 28

Richwood Library, 4 E. Ottawa St., Richwood

Upper Arlington Farmers Market

Wednesdays, 4 to 7 p.m.

May 19 through Oct. 27

Tremont Pool Parking Lot, 2850 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington; getfreshmarkets.org

Notes: The market is within an easy walk of the Upper Arlington Library, Northam Park, athletic fields and the shops at the Tremont Center.

Westerville Saturday Farmers Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

May 22 through Oct. 9

Behind Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St., Westerville; uptownwestervilleinc.com

Westgate Farmers Market

First and third Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

June 5 through Oct. 16

West Gate Masonic Lodge, 2925 W. Broad St., West Side; westgatefarmersmarket.com

Worthington Farmers Market

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon

May 1 through Oct. 30

Old Worthington, along North High Street; experienceworthington.com