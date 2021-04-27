2021 Farmers Market Guide for Central Ohio
Central Ohio's farmers market season begins in late April and really picks up steam in May and June. Here are more than 25 local markets to seek out.
From Bexley to Worthington, farmers markets are back and about to be in full swing. Here’s your guide to when and where this season’s offerings take place. Did we miss your market? Email eedwards@columbusmonthly.com with details.
Bexley Farmers Market
Thursdays, 4 to 7 p.m.
May 20 through Oct. 28
South Dawson Avenue between Main and Bryden; bexleyfarmersmarket.org
Notes: Preordering is not required, but you can preorder directly through vendors.
Bronzeville Growers Market
Thursdays, 3 to 6 p.m.
July 1 through Sept. 30
925 Mt. Vernon Ave., corner of 17th; bronzevillegrowersmarket.com
Notes: Free parking is located across from the market.
Canal Market District
Tuesdays and Fridays, 4 to 7 p.m.
May 7 through Oct. 29
36 E. Canal St., Newark; canalmarketdistrict.org
Notes: Tuesday markets begin June 1 and run through Sept. 28
Canal Winchester Farmers Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon
May 29 through Sept. 25
CW Historical Society Complex, 100 N. High St., Canal Winchester; thecwfm.com
Notes: Located at the corner of High and West Oak streets
Clintonville Farmers Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon
Through Nov. 20
Ohio History Center, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus; clintonvillefarmersmarket.org
Notes: Shop on-site at the market, preorder online, or both! Free parking is located within steps of the market.
Main Street Delaware Farmers Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon
May 22 through Oct. 30
Sandusky Street, Delaware; mainstreetdelaware.com/event/farmers-market
Dublin Market at Bridge Park
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon
May 1 through Sept. 26
6650 Longshore St., Dublin; thedublinmarket.com
Notes: Located in front of the AC Dublin Hotel. Free parking is located at the Longshore, Mooney, Endres and Howe parking garages.
Franklinton Farms’ Farm Stand
Saturdays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
May 8 through Oct. 30
Learning Garden, 154 Hawkes Ave., Franklinton; franklintonfarms.org
Notes: Produce is discounted by 50 percent for neighbors on a tight budget, 75 percent if purchased with EBT (Food Stamps/SNAP).
Franklin Park Conservatory Farmers Market
Wednesdays, 3:30 to 6:30 pm.
June 2 through Sept. 1
1777 E. Broad St., Franklin Park; fpconservatory.org
Notes: Located in the main conservatory parking lot off East Broad Street. The market accepts EBT for all qualifying purchases and offers incentive dollars through the Produce Perks Columbus program (formerly known as Veggie SNAPS) for fresh produce.
Granville Farmers Market
Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon
May 1 through Oct. 30
Raccoon Valley Park, 1225 River Rd., Granville; granvillefarmersmarket.com
Notes: The Granville Area Chamber of Commerce also sponsors a Tuesday market from June 8 through Sept. 28 in the parking lot of Ross's Granville Market (IGA).
Grove City Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market
Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon
May 15 through Sept. 11
Parking lot between Broadway Station Apartments and Grove City Library, 3444 Park St., Grove City; gcchamber.org/farmers-market
Notes: Shop on-site at the market, preorder online or both. There is plenty of free parking.
Groveport Farmers Market
Tuesdays, 4 to 7 p.m.
June 29 through Sept. 14
Groveport Central Middle School, 751 Main St., Groveport; groveport.org/565/farmers-market
Notes: Currently seeking local vendors for the summer market; applications due June 18.
Hilliard Farm Market
Tuesdays, 4 to 7 p.m.
May 25 through Sept. 28
Hilliard United Methodist Church Parking Lot, 5445 Scioto Darby Rd., Hilliard; hilliardfarmmarket.com
Lancaster Farmers Market
Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon
May 1 through Oct. 2
West Chestnut Street, between South Broad and South Columbus streets, Lancaster; lancasterohfarmersmarket.org
Notes: Shop on-site at the market, preorder online or both.
New Albany Farmers Market
Thursdays, 4 to 7 p.m.
June 24 through Sept. 16
Church of the Resurrection Parking Lot, 6300 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany; healthynewalbany.org
North Market Downtown Farmers Market
Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon
June 5 through Oct. 30
North Market, 59 Spruce St., Short North; northmarket.org
Pearl Market
Tuesdays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May 21 through Oct. 15
Along Pearl and Gay streets, Columbus; pearlmarket.org
Notes: In-person shopping and pedestrian or curbside pickup are available.
Pickerington Farmers Market
Thursdays, 4 to 7 p.m.
June 3 through Sept. 30
89 N. Center St., Pickerington; pickeringtonvillage.com/farmers-market
Powell Chamber Farmers Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, May 22 through Oct. 9
Sundays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 23 through Oct. 10
Saturday market: Liberty Square Plaza, 240 N. Liberty St., Powell; facebook.com/powellchamberfarmersmarket
Sunday market: Shorty's Pizza, 9721 Sawmill Rd., Powell; facebook.com/powellchamberfarmersmarket
Reynoldsburg Farmers Market
Thursdays, 4 to 7 p.m.
June 10 through Aug 26
JFK Park, 7232 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg; ci.reynoldsburg.oh.us
Union County Farmers Market – Marysville
Saturdays, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
May 22 through Oct. 2
Partners Park, 125 E. Sixth St., Marysville; facebook.com/ucfarmersmarket
Union County Farmers Market – Richwood
Thursdays, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
June 3 through Oct. 28
Richwood Library, 4 E. Ottawa St., Richwood
Upper Arlington Farmers Market
Wednesdays, 4 to 7 p.m.
May 19 through Oct. 27
Tremont Pool Parking Lot, 2850 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington; getfreshmarkets.org
Notes: The market is within an easy walk of the Upper Arlington Library, Northam Park, athletic fields and the shops at the Tremont Center.
Westerville Saturday Farmers Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon
May 22 through Oct. 9
Behind Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St., Westerville; uptownwestervilleinc.com
Westgate Farmers Market
First and third Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon
June 5 through Oct. 16
West Gate Masonic Lodge, 2925 W. Broad St., West Side; westgatefarmersmarket.com
Worthington Farmers Market
Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon
May 1 through Oct. 30
Old Worthington, along North High Street; experienceworthington.com