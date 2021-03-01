A Problem in Columbus Policing

Chris Gaitten

Within weeks of the Civilian Police Review Board’s ballot victory in November, the fatal police shootings of two Black men, Casey Goodson Jr. and Andre Hill, bore out voters’ concerns in tragic fashion. Goodson was killed by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy, and therefore his case isn’t subject to board review, but both deaths are likely to factor into conversations and negotiations about the board’s powers to oversee Columbus police. The data here shows local law enforcement’s recent history with using fatal force and its disproportionate effect on Black people, as well as how Columbus compares to similar cities.

Sources: The Washington Post Fatal Force database, mappingpoliceviolence.org, news reports, police press releases and statistics, and the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 midyear population estimate