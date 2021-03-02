Columbus Datebook for March

Columbus Monthly

Editor’s note: The print version of our March issue included a virtual lecture by former Ohio Department of Health director Amy Acton, sponsored by the Bexley Area Chamber of Commerce. That event has been postponed; check the website for updates.

“Machines and Macaws”

Online, March 16

The Johnstone Fund for New Music continues its mission of bringing exciting new works to Columbus audiences with a livestreamed concert from genre-defying chamber ensemble Warp Trio. The New York City-based group of musicians will bring together classical, rock and jazz in a program that explores the natural world juxtaposed with modernity. facebook.com/johnstonefund

Danny Lyon: Memories of the Southern Civil Rights Movement

Schumacher Gallery, through March 27

Photojournalist Danny Lyon is seen as a pioneer of New Journalism, a style of documentation that requires deep, personal immersion in the subject. This exhibition highlights Lyon’s early career in the 1960s, when he worked as the first staff photographer for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, a national group of college students who organized anti-segregation sit-ins. His role allowed him to capture many events of the civil rights movement, including the above photo of a demonstration at an “all-white” swimming pool. schumachergallery.org

Black Women Rise Poetry Collective with Barbara Fant

Lincoln Theatre and online, March 31

Award-winning local poet Barbara Fant will host this opportunity for Black women creatives to share their writing. Backstage at the Lincoln presents an intimate performance where artists will share poems born of personal experience and offer encouragement and inspiration. Limited, socially distant in-house seats and online viewing are available. 614-469-0939 or lincolntheatrecolumbus.com

Bringing Reverence to Nature: An Exploration of Botanicals in Paper

Franklin Park Conservatory, through May 31

Go for a walk through a paper garden at a new exhibition hosted by the Franklin Park Conservatory. In Bringing Reverence to Nature: An Exploration of Botanicals in Paper, local artist Lea Gray’s love of nature translates into hyper-realistic botanical arrangements made entirely of paper. These incredibly detailed and masterfully designed plant sculptures will be on display through the end of May. fpconservatory.org

***

GIVE BACK

State of the Girl 2021

Online, March 2

Learn how you can support girls through this difficult moment in time by attending this online version of the annual event sponsored by the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland. Register by Feb. 25. gsoh.org/en/activities/council-events.html

Opera Columbus Annual Gala

Online, March 11

Don your festive attire and support Opera Columbus by attending this virtual version of its annual gala, complete with performances by stars of past shows and a decadent Italian meal delivered to your home. operacolumbus.org

COVID-19 Vaccination

Ongoing

If you are a physician, physician assistant, nurse, pharmacist, pharmacy intern, emergency medical technician, dentist, dental hygienist, optometrist, respiratory care professional or veterinarian, consider volunteering to help the Ohio Department of Health with the vaccination effort. ohioresponds.odh.ohio.gov