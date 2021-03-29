Columbus Datebook for April

Columbus Monthly

Adrienne Maree Brown: “We Will Not Cancel Us” (April 2, online)

Detroit-based writer, practicing doula, Octavia Butler scholar and social activist Adrienne Maree Brown, co-host of the podcasts How to Survive the End of the World and Octavia’s Parables and a visiting scholar at CCAD, will give a virtual lecture about cancel culture—also known as call-out culture. Brown will examine the phenomenon from an intersectional Black, queer and feminist perspective, asking the question, “How well does this practice serve us?” It’s an issue she explored in her recent book, “We Will Not Cancel Us and Other Dreams of Transformative Justice.” Attendance is free, but advance registration is required. ccad.edu/calendar/visiting-artists-scholars-series

Columbus Jazz Orchestra: “The Bird Lives!” (April 9, Lincoln Theatre and online)

This original production, curated by Columbus Jazz Orchestra saxophonist Pete Mills, celebrates the centennial of saxophone great Charlie “Bird” Parker and his impact on jazz today. Rising sax star Alexa Tarantino (Wynton Marsalis called her “a one-woman wrecking crew”) will be joined by members of the CJO saxophone section, a string ensemble and an all-star rhythm section. Both in-theater and digital recording tickets are available. jazzartsgroup.org

Columbus Crew 2021 Preseason (April 15, Crew Stadium)

It’s already time for the 2020 MLS champions to begin defending their title. The Crew’s first preseason game will be April 8 in Nicaragua vs. Real Eseli FC, but the Black and Gold will be back in Crew Stadium April 15 for the second leg of the tournament. The regular MLS season begins April 17. The club’s new stadium is set to open in July. columbuscrewsc.com

Columbus Symphony: Dvořák “Serenades” (April 16 and 17, Ohio Theatre)

Melodic optimism is in store for symphony lovers, who can return to the Ohio Theatre this month for a socially distanced concert featuring two iconic yet rarely performed works by composer Anton Dvořák, “Serenade for Winds” and “Serenade for Strings,” in a program inspired by Czech folk music. For safety purposes, capacity will be limited to 300 per concert, and patrons are required to wear face coverings. columbussymphony.com

Bexley Community Author Series: Susan Orlean (April 27, online)

Dubbed a national treasure by The Washington Post, bestselling author Susan Orlean will appear in a free, virtual event. College of Wooster’s Ivonne Garcia will interview Orlean. The author of “The Orchid Thief” went viral on Twitter last summer by hilariously drunk-tweeting about wine, a newborn colt and searching for candy in what Vogue called “the pandemic comic relief we needed.” bexley.libnet.info/event/4903433

***

GIVE BACK

Earth Day Columbus (Throughout the month)

Green Columbus is the organizer of this annual, citywide environmental volunteering opportunity. Visit the website, pick a location and sign up to do your part for a greener, more beautiful Central Ohio. earthdaycolumbus.org

Art in Bloom (April 22–24)

Artisanal pairings of flowers and art will inspire museum visitors; weekend happenings, including an appearance by Queer Eye’s Carson Kressley, will raise money for the Columbus Museum of Art. columbusmuseum.org

AIDS Walk Ohio (April 29–May 13)

The long-running fundraiser benefiting Equitas Health goes virtual and drive-in this year with an on-your-own 5K walk or run; those who raise $100 or more can attend a celebration at the South Drive-In May 13. aidswalkohio.com