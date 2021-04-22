Photos: Columbus Museum of Art's Wonderball

Columbus Monthly

The Columbus Museum of Art’s seventh annual Wonderball was held virtually on Jan. 30, with more than 1,300 households tuning in live and another 700 watching the recorded program the following week (available at columbusmuseum.org/wonderball). Performances ranged from poetry and music to dance, fashion and comedy. The event raised $75,000 to support programs that foster purposeful play, inspire creativity and provoke curiosity.