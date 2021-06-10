Local Events Happening in June

Columbus Monthly

Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru

June 4–13, Ohio Expo Center & State Fair

The Ohio Expo Center has played host to some mammoth exhibitions, but this one just might take the cake: a drive-thru prehistoric park, complete with 70 animatronic dinos—including a giant, asphalt-bound shark and a Spinosaurus with a swinging, 50-foot tail. According to promoters, the exhibition was created in collaboration with leading paleontologists in order to replicate scientists’ best understanding of how the prehistoric creatures looked and moved. A visit to this over-the-top show could be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, or a cheesy Jurassic parking lot experience. jurassicquest.com

New Albany Symphony: Summer Fun in Rose Run

June 4–Aug. 19, Rose Run Park

New Albany’s recently revitalized Rose Run Park is the setting for 12 outdoor chamber music performances at three locations: the Nature Trail, the Library Garden and the Scenic Overlook. Many of these performances by members of the New Albany Symphony are free; concerts at the Library Garden, where wine will be available for purchase, are $15. Check the website for the schedule and tickets. newalbanysymphony.com

Big Gay Sing: ABBA Sing Along

June 12, Huntington Park

When the night is young and the music’s high, take your inner dancing queen to an outdoor singalong concert performed by the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus. Inside Huntington Park stadium, you’ll have all the room you need to dance, jive and have the (masked) time of your life. The free performances are at 2 and 7 p.m. with a rain date of June 13. You couldn’t escape if you wanted to. columbusgaymenschorus.com

Pollinator Palooza

June 19, Franklin Park Conservatory

Celebrate birds, bees, butterflies and all the creatures that make our gardens grow during Pollinator Palooza at the Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. Community Garden Campus. At this free, family-friendly, one-day event, timed to coincide with National Pollinator Week, you can chat with reps from a variety of organizations that are raising awareness of the role of pollinators in preserving the environment, as well as enjoy crafts, music, garden tours and more. fpconservatory.org

Present Generations: Creating the Scantland Collection

June 26–May 22, 2022, Columbus Museum of Art

For the past decade, Orange Barrel Media founder Matt Scantland has been quietly amassing an ambitious collection of contemporary art. With this exhibition, Scantland is announcing his intention to donate these works and others to the museum for both present and future generations to enjoy. The exhibition, which includes 20 artists (below: “Love Still Good,” by Brooklyn-based artist Aaron Gilbert), aims to present a snapshot of contemporary art in this moment. columbusmuseum.org

Give Back

LemonAID

Throughout June and July

Each summer, kids raise money to support the Salvation Army’s programs for children in poverty by holding lemonade stands in June and July. This year, opt for either a traditional or a virtual stand. easternusa.salvationarmy.org/southwest-ohio/central-ohio/lemonaid

Flying Horse Farms

Through July 30

If you’re 19 or older, you can volunteer at this camp that serves children with serious illness and their families. Roles include serving as a counselor, activity coordinator, family liaison and more. Apply at flyinghorsefarms.org.