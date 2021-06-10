Local Events Happening in June
Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru
June 4–13, Ohio Expo Center & State Fair
The Ohio Expo Center has played host to some mammoth exhibitions, but this one just might take the cake: a drive-thru prehistoric park, complete with 70 animatronic dinos—including a giant, asphalt-bound shark and a Spinosaurus with a swinging, 50-foot tail. According to promoters, the exhibition was created in collaboration with leading paleontologists in order to replicate scientists’ best understanding of how the prehistoric creatures looked and moved. A visit to this over-the-top show could be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, or a cheesy Jurassic parking lot experience. jurassicquest.com
New Albany Symphony: Summer Fun in Rose Run
June 4–Aug. 19, Rose Run Park
New Albany’s recently revitalized Rose Run Park is the setting for 12 outdoor chamber music performances at three locations: the Nature Trail, the Library Garden and the Scenic Overlook. Many of these performances by members of the New Albany Symphony are free; concerts at the Library Garden, where wine will be available for purchase, are $15. Check the website for the schedule and tickets. newalbanysymphony.com
Big Gay Sing: ABBA Sing Along
June 12, Huntington Park
When the night is young and the music’s high, take your inner dancing queen to an outdoor singalong concert performed by the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus. Inside Huntington Park stadium, you’ll have all the room you need to dance, jive and have the (masked) time of your life. The free performances are at 2 and 7 p.m. with a rain date of June 13. You couldn’t escape if you wanted to. columbusgaymenschorus.com
Pollinator Palooza
June 19, Franklin Park Conservatory
Celebrate birds, bees, butterflies and all the creatures that make our gardens grow during Pollinator Palooza at the Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. Community Garden Campus. At this free, family-friendly, one-day event, timed to coincide with National Pollinator Week, you can chat with reps from a variety of organizations that are raising awareness of the role of pollinators in preserving the environment, as well as enjoy crafts, music, garden tours and more. fpconservatory.org
Present Generations: Creating the Scantland Collection
June 26–May 22, 2022, Columbus Museum of Art
For the past decade, Orange Barrel Media founder Matt Scantland has been quietly amassing an ambitious collection of contemporary art. With this exhibition, Scantland is announcing his intention to donate these works and others to the museum for both present and future generations to enjoy. The exhibition, which includes 20 artists (below: “Love Still Good,” by Brooklyn-based artist Aaron Gilbert), aims to present a snapshot of contemporary art in this moment. columbusmuseum.org
Give Back
LemonAID
Throughout June and July
Each summer, kids raise money to support the Salvation Army’s programs for children in poverty by holding lemonade stands in June and July. This year, opt for either a traditional or a virtual stand. easternusa.salvationarmy.org/southwest-ohio/central-ohio/lemonaid
Flying Horse Farms
Through July 30
If you’re 19 or older, you can volunteer at this camp that serves children with serious illness and their families. Roles include serving as a counselor, activity coordinator, family liaison and more. Apply at flyinghorsefarms.org.