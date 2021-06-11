Photos: Bridgeway Academy's AmazeAbility Al Fresco

Columbus Monthly

Bridgeway Academy rebranded its annual AmazeAbility Ball as AmazeAbility Al Fresco, holding the April 23 event in the parking lot of the school’s new home on Alum Creek Drive. While many attended in-person, the event, which included a dance party and live music, was also streamed online. The event raised $130,000 to support the students, staff, families and programs of Bridgeway Academy, which serves children with autism and other developmental disabilities.