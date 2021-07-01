Local Events Happening in July

Columbus Monthly

Picnic with the Pops: En Vogue

July 10, Columbus Commons

After taking a summer off, Picnic with the Pops returns to Columbus Commons with a series of crowd-pleasing headliners, including one of the most popular female music groups in history. En Vogue has sold more than 20 million albums with hits like “My Lovin’” and “Giving Him Something He Can Feel.” The funky divas continue to “Hold On” 32 years after their 1989 debut. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and get ready to “Free Your Mind” with the “Beat of Love.” The series also includes Tito Puente Jr. (July 17), Michael Bolton (July 24) and TBDBITL (July 30 and 31). columbussymphony.com/events

“An Iliad”

July 15–25, Browning Amphitheatre

CATCO will ease back into live performances this month by partnering with the Wex for an outdoor performance at OSU’s Browning Amphitheater of “An Iliad,” a one-person, one-musician retelling of Homer’s epic ballad exploring the persistence of war among humans. The performer is Angela Iannone, a Columbus native whose credits include numerous awards and leading roles in productions across the country; the director is Leda Hoffmann, who joined CATCO last year. catco.org

Jazz & Ribs Fest BBQ Week

July 19–25, Bicentennial Park

Columbus’ beloved Jazz & Rib Fest won’t happen this summer, but organizers hope to keep the momentum going with a restaurant-week-style event celebrating all things grilled or smoked at participating Columbus restaurants, taprooms and food trucks. What better way to enjoy a warm summer afternoon than with a cold beer and rack of ribs—or BBQ jackfruit, if that’s your style? hotribscooljazz.org/bbqweek

Uncorked: Columbus

July 24, COSI

Whether you like to geek out over grapes or gravity, you’ll find something to love at Columbus’ first Uncorked: Columbus Wine Fest at COSI. Offering international wine and champagne options and full access to the museum’s interactive exhibits, the festival has something for anyone 21 or older. Spend an evening sipping syrah inside Ohio’s largest planetarium or talking terroir beside a full-size T. rex.

Brothers 2021

Through July 31, All People Arts

In 1990, young Richard Duarte Brown showed his work in the first Brothers art show at The King Arts Complex. Thirty years later, Brown and artist Joel Cross are the curators for Brothers 2021, which features a dozen young Black and minority artists. The exhibition seeks to encourage emerging artists and, symbolically, to pass the torch. This time, the show is hosted by All People Arts, a recent addition to the gallery scene on Columbus’ South Side. allpeoplearts.org

Give Back

Pan Ohio Hope Ride

July 22–25, Otterbein University

Participants in this annual cycle tour to benefit the American Cancer Society will stay local this year, riding together in a cloverleaf pattern near Otterbein University for up to four days and 328 miles. pohr.org

Mid-Ohio Food Collective

Ongoing

One hundred National Guard members were assigned to the area’s biggest food bank to help meet increased need due to COVID-19, but they will soon be leaving and volunteers are needed to keep operations humming. mofb.volunteerhub.com

Family Equality & Stonewall Columbus

July 13, Stonewall Columbus

Support organizations fighting for legal equality for LGBTQ parents and their families by attending a cocktail party and fundraiser at Stonewall Columbus’ newly remodeled community center. familyequality.org/about-us/special-events