Fashion Week Columbus hosted its first event of the 2021 season, the Summer Fashion Soiree, Aug. 14 at Terrace Bar in the Short North. 10TV news anchor Karina Nova emceed the party, which featured looks from several designers, including Vince Quevedo, Zhané Wiley, Gerardo Encinas, Destiny Howard and Xantha Ward.

This story is from the October 2021 issue of Columbus Monthly.