Things to See and Do in Columbus in December

Columbus Monthly

MadLab Theatre

After being delayed since May 2020, MadLab’s 21st annual Theatre Roulette is back. This year’s event features 21 short plays, each around 10 minutes long, written by playwrights from around the country—including Central Ohio. Buy tickets for just one night of shows or get a discount when you buy a package that includes all 21 plays.

Charity Newsies Gala, Dec. 2

Villa Milano

This 114-year-old organization, inspired by the plight of a ragged newsboy, seeks to ensure that no child misses school for lack of adequate clothing. The annual gala and auction raises funds to outfit kids with new clothing.

Columbus College of Art & Design

Whether you’re in the market for one-of-a-kind jewelry and clothing, stocking stuffers or a work of fine art to embellish your home, the semiannual Columbus College of Art & Design Art Fair & Marketplace is a great place to start, with a juried selection of CCAD’s top alumni and students selling all kinds of work. Take home some gifts and forget about supply-chain worries.

Discovery District Holiday Trolley Hop, Dec. 4

Downtown M

The Discovery District is Downtown’s most diverse and extensive neighborhood, sprawling across 70 square blocks. Explore this area’s many attractions—from cultural institutions such as Kelton House and the Columbus Main Library to shops such as Restalgic and Wickit Candle—via a “hop-on, hop-off” trolley tour from noon to 4 p.m.

Davidson Theatre at the Riffe Center

To honor the memory of Christine Wilson, who died along with four friends in a house fire 18 years ago, neighbor Mark King created this annual holiday concert. Funds raised go to Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana.

Palace Theatre

Broadway is back—in Columbus, that is. The second act in CAPA’s annual series is this beloved tale about a father, his five daughters and a changing Russian Empire, set at the beginning of the 20th century. The 1964 musical features the songs “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “Tradition.” The revival stars Israeli actor Yehezkel Lazarov (pictured above, fifth from left) as Tevye, the father, and is choreographed by Hofesh Shechter. Directed by Broadway veteran Bartlett Sher, this adaptation is sure to gain a new generation of fans with its timeless themes of family and love.

Southern Theatre

Puccini’s “Tosca” squarely places two lovers in the middle of geopolitical struggles, where a police state persecutes political dissidents with impunity. It has been criticized for being melodramatic, but “Tosca’s” modern worth comes from its ability to intertwine sexual harassment, police violence and authoritarianism. And it’s in the good hands of director Eve Summer, who has been praised for her ability to translate classic symbolism for a contemporary audience.

Friends Helping Families, through Dec. 24

Help Directions for Youth & Families bring smiles to a family in need by creating a “Joy at Home” care package with a snuggle blanket, game, treats and a gift card—or donate funds to pay for a package. Call 614-294-2661 or email sjackson@dfyf.org for information.

This story is from the December 2021 issue of Columbus Monthly.