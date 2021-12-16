Columbus’ 2020 Census Report: Boom Town

Fashionistas look forward to the Met Gala. Sports fans have the Super Bowl. For Michael Wilkos, his big day comes every 10 years—the release of the census data.

Since the early 1980s, when he was 13 years old, the unabashed population nerd has been crunching Columbus demographic data. These days, however, his findings aren’t just entertaining his bemused family in Youngstown. They’re opening the eyes of Central Ohio’s most influential people as they try to better understand a transforming city. Here are highlights from the United Way of Central Ohio VP’s recent must-see PowerPoint presentation, which you can view in its entirety here.

How has Columbus and the Suburbs changed since 2010?

The City of Columbus' Population in 2020 was 905,758

Between 2010 and 2020, the metro area grew by 236,952; Ohio, outside of Columbus grew 25,992

Columbus grew by 15.1%, the highest percentage increase for the city since the 1950s

Core and downtown neighborhoods, including Grandview, King Lincoln and Italian Village, grew by 44%

Metro Population Growth 2010-2020