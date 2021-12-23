The Olentangy Education Foundation Raised More Than $70,000 at Second Annual Fundraiser

Columbus Monthly

The Olentangy Education Foundation held its second annual fundraiser at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Aug. 13. Attendees enjoyed food and entertainment while overlooking the Heart of Africa exhibit. Guests fed giraffes and interacted with zoo animals, including Oscar, a southern tamandua. The event raised more than $70,000 for classrooms across the Olentangy Local School District. The Olentangy Education Foundation provides materials and resources for programs that fall outside school budgets.

This story is from the December 2021 issue of Columbus Monthly.