Freedom a la Cart Holds Signature Fundraiser to Support Survivors of Human Trafficking

Columbus Monthly

After a virtual event in 2020, Freedom a la Cart’s signature fundraiser returned—albeit outdoors—for 2021. The organization supports survivors of human trafficking by providing employment through its catering business and café. The Sept. 4 event raised $116,000 for Freedom a la Cart. The 400 attendees enjoyed live music, a silent auction, a table-decorating competition and picnic dinners from local restaurants.

This story is from the January 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.