Things to Do and See in Columbus This February

Columbus Monthly

Star House Warehouse, Feb. 2 & 16

Columbus Gives Back, which organizes group volunteer activities, is supporting the efforts of Star House to reconnect homeless and transitional youth by recruiting volunteers to sort donations and, after an orientation and background check, to interact with youth.

Ohio Theatre

The pandemic has been especially challenging for choirs and operatic performers, but singing is returning to the stage. This month the Columbus Symphony will be joined by the Columbus Symphony Choir and an array of celebrated guest vocalists for a presentation of Puccini’s classic opera about love and loss among starving artists in a Parisian garret. The performance will be enhanced by video sets designed by artist S Katy Tucker.

Dancing With Our Stars Gala, Feb. 5

Support the Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio by attending this event at the Archie M. Griffin ballroom of the Ohio Union, where adults with Down syndrome will perform professionally choreographed dance routines.

Speak, Jan. 20–May 6

Loann Crane Gallery at GCAC

The Ohio Prison Arts Connection, a group that advocates for arts access for people in prison and after their release, is hosting this exhibition that features nearly 40 pieces (paintings, jewelry, prints, music lyrics and audio) from both justice-involved artists and those who teach art or facilitate artmaking in the criminal justice system (below: “Untitled 1,” by Twyana Davis). The show is at the arts space at the Greater Columbus Arts Council’s Downtown offices, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday to Friday.

Lincoln Theatre

Honor the late, great Betty White—and castmates Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty—with raucous laughter at this unique take on the classic show. Longtime fans and newcomers alike will enjoy sassy quips and parodic takes on classic moments from the series, courtesy “Avenue Q”-esque puppet versions of Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia. The farewell tour of this production takes the stage in Columbus in mid-February, making it a perfect Galentine’s Day outing with your BFF. Plan to pregame with a slice of cheesecake and your pal will certainly thank you for being a friend. capa.com

Ohio Theatre

The 7,000 airline passengers who were stranded in Gander, Newfoundland, when flights were re-routed there during the terrorist attacks of 9/11 included a bonobo named Unga, headed for the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. The presence of animals who needed care was just one of the dramas that played out in the small town unexpectedly called upon to welcome 7,000 guests, providing ample fodder for a hit Broadway musical.

Menu of Hope, Feb. 22

The Children’s Hunger Alliance helps provide millions of meals each year to children in need. Their annual fundraiser will be offered both as an in-person event at the Hyatt Regency Ballroom Columbus and as a streaming experience.

Orchids, Through March 6

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

All this month and into March, the conservatory’s Dorothy M. Davis showhouse will be filled with thousands of these exotic beauties in creative arrangements featuring different colors and varieties. They’ll be sprinkled throughout the rest of the building as well, for pops of energizing color. Sign up for an “Orchids for Beginners” class on Feb. 3 to nail the basics for enjoying one of these long-lived but famously touchy blooms at home.

This story is from the February 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.