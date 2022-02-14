Unleashing Potential: Judge Jessica D’Varga Aims to Break the Cycle of Crime in Columbus

Kathy Lynn Gray

Shortly after Franklin County Municipal Judge Jessica G. D’Varga took the bench two years ago, she noticed a disturbing trend. Over and over, the same young adults were standing in front of her for repeat misdemeanors or low-level felonies. She asked them bluntly: “What’s going on with you? Why are you here again?”

The answers disturbed her. “A lot of them were coming in saying they didn’t have a place to live. They didn’t have a support system to encourage them and motivate them to move forward with their lives, to get job training or their GED or assistance.”

She set out to change that with a court diversion program she calls Unleashing Potential, aimed at helping 18- to 25-year-old defendants restart their lives, free of the shadow cast by their law-breaking history.

The program started in December 2021 with a $250,000 grant from the city of Columbus. That covers salaries for a caseworker and a probation officer, as well as additional expenses. Defense attorneys and prosecutors identify potential participants, who must agree to the program’s rules and sign on to an individual case plan developed after their needs are assessed. That could mean getting a driver’s license and a job, becoming involved in the community, taking parenting or other classes and finding a steady place to live.

“What does this person need so they don’t come back in front of me?” D’Varga says. “The goal at the end is that they’ll have everything they need to live independently and to move into adulthood with a good, sound base so they don’t have to be part of the justice system.”

The program is designed to help 20 to 30 defendants a year, with graduation after 10 to 18 months of intensive participation. Those who graduate will see their charges reduced or dismissed and, in some cases, sealed.

D’Varga says offenders between 18 and 25 make up a large portion of the municipal court docket, charged with offenses such as theft, trespassing, receiving stolen property and probation violation. According to a government study released in 2018, more than half of those released from prison at age 24 or younger were arrested again within a year.

“Most of these individuals start out with a misdemeanor offense, and that’s the time we need to help them so they don’t walk down that road to a felony offense,” D’Varga says. “Until we can get to the core of why people are coming in front of us, nothing’s going to change.”

Unleashing Potential is modeled after Young Adult Court, a San Francisco program for emerging adults that started in 2015. Of its 335 participants through December 2020, 130 completed the program and 84 percent of graduates avoided re-arrest in San Francisco County, according to court records.

While D’Varga says she expects “setbacks and screw-ups” in her program, she’ll view Unleashing Potential as a success if even a few individuals gain the resources and tools to successfully move into adulthood.

“I’m hoping this program leads to more trust in the system and leads to other agencies and other jurisdictions seeing that programs like this can help,” she says. “Restorative justice should be how we deal with everyone coming into the courthouse.”

This story is from the February 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.