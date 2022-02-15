For this Columbus Writer, Waffle House is Home, Bringing Together all Walks of Life

Mandy Shunnarah

There’s a certain brand of Southerner who believes anything north of the Mason-Dixon might as well be another planet. Where “damn Yankees” put vinegar in their potato salad instead of Duke’s mayonnaise, and where cornbread is more akin to yellow cake, the kind you might cover in icing and serve for dessert instead of crumbling into your soup. Where they thrive in the cold instead of rushing to the grocery store for bread and eggs the moment a snowflake falls.

“Them people up there just ain’t right,” is a common lament.

I used to be one of those Southerners. Then I met the man who would become my husband, a native of Columbus brought south by a full ride to the University of Alabama and the promise of partying more than 4 miles from his parents’ house––no offense to The Ohio State University. We had dated for a little over a year when he asked me to move home to Columbus with him.

I had two questions before I could give him an answer: 1) “You planning on proposing at some point?” And 2) “They got Waffle Houses up there?”

The first question was practical. I didn’t see the point in uprooting my life in Birmingham, Alabama, where I was established, if he didn’t see a future together. The second question was cultural; personal, even.

As far back as I could remember, Waffle House, with its traditional diner fare, has been a yellow beacon for me, welcoming tired, poor, huddled masses yearning to eat grease. It’s a gathering place that’s open 24/7/365, where you can buy a buffet’s worth of food for $10, including tip. It was accessible to me at my family’s poorest when I was a child, and I stumbled through college pulling all-nighters there––sometimes drunk but mostly just exhausted. With a vanilla Coke and a plate of cheesy hash browns greasy enough to absorb any amount of alcohol, I could take on the world. Or at least finish writing my term papers. I’m able to enjoy Waffle House in this uncomplicated fashion because I have not been a victim of its seedier side. No one has challenged me to a fistfight, I’ve never been denied service for the color of my skin, and no one has pulled a gun on me.

Waffle House, based outside Atlanta, is ubiquitous throughout the South, and there were about a dozen waitresses at Waffle Houses around Birmingham who knew me by name and had my very specific order memorized. They laughed at my Hash Brown Formula––single order of hash browns, double toppings; double hash browns, triple toppings; triple hash browns, quadruple toppings––but they couldn’t deny its deliciousness.

Silly as it sounds, that wasn’t something I was willing to give up and fortunately, I didn’t have to when I moved to Columbus.

The truth I was too afraid to communicate with my then-boyfriend was that I was scared. Birmingham was where all my friends and family were. I’d been freelancing for half a dozen local newspapers and magazines and felt like I was hitting my stride as a writer. I rubbed elbows with local artists, musicians, activists and politicians, all of whom were doing important work and made me feel important by my proximity to them. I wanted to be a person who does things worth paying attention to, and just when I was on the cusp of becoming who I wanted to be, the man I love asked me to leave.

What if I gave it all up––physically distanced myself from friends and family and tanked my freelance career––and we broke up? What if I ended up alone in a city where I knew no one? I would survive, I knew, but taking a chance on this man and his city felt like borrowing trouble I could leave well enough alone. But the heart wants what it wants.

The gut wants what it wants, too. In Columbus, Waffle House became a symbol of everything I missed back home and everything I felt I’d given up to be here. Nearly all Waffle Houses look the same––hanging globe lights, lunch counter, four-person booths, open kitchen with a sizzling flat-top grill. Sliding into a booth, you could be just about anywhere: any city, any state, any glowing exit off the interstate at night. In my imagination, stepping into Waffle House was like a portal back to Alabama.

Here, Waffle House came to represent what I felt I’d lost. But as I grew into this city as a Midwest-marooned Southerner, I began introducing new Midwestern friends to Waffle House. Though the restaurants are present here, they’re not as common, and I met a number of people who’d never been to one. A friend who moved to Columbus from Des Moines shortly after I arrived said, “I didn’t know Waffle Houses were real! I read about them in a John Green novel.”

Waffle House became a litmus test for new friends. If I liked someone enough to invite them out with me to Waffle House, it meant I saw potential. If they were overly critical of my selection of restaurant, I deduced that they were too classist for us to have a meaningful relationship. I have a fondness for things considered lowbrow. If you fail to appreciate an establishment like Waffle House, we’re fundamentally incompatible.

I knew for certain I’d made a best friend up here when one night Harmony, one of my closest Columbus pals, and I went to Waffle House and a man in the throes of an intense high barged in and rampaged around the diner. As he screamed and flailed his arms, I said, “Should we run and lock ourselves in the bathroom?”

“Nah,” Harmony said, nonplussed. “Just be still and don’t make any sudden movements, and he won’t even see us.”

And he didn’t. A wizened waitress, who likely graduated summa cum laude from the school of hard knocks, de-escalated the situation without calling the cops and sent him on his way to flail into the night. My friend and I went back to eating our hash browns, unbothered. That’s the real test Waffle House offers: If you can accept the cross section of humanity that crosses its threshold, I know you’re at least a halfway decent person.

In that way, Waffle House transitioned from being a place where I recalled all I’d lost moving here to being a place of new beginnings. Friendships have been solidified, and I’ve learned my new city by visiting its various Waffle Houses. And on the day when a waitress at the Waffle House on 161 greeted me by name and asked if I wanted my usual, oddly specific hash brown order, I felt right at home.

Better yet: On the night after a full day of wedding festivities, my new husband and I showed up at the often-empty Waffle House on High Street north of Worthington, still in suit and wedding dress with at least half our wedding party in tow; the waitresses cheered and gave us hash browns on the house. We tipped well enough that we hoped they’d keep cheering till morning, or at least until it was time for their smoke break.

And when a college girl I didn’t know, seeing my wedding dress, yanked me into the bathroom to ask my advice on her relationship with an Ohio State football player who shall remain nameless, I liked her immediately, even though she’d cheated on the football player with his best friend––also an OSU footballer who shall remain nameless. That’s the magic of Waffle House: It brings people together in the most unexpected ways.

These days, I’m even willing to risk driving in the snow to follow the siren song of that yellow glowing sign. Last year, my car spun off the interstate and into a ditch during a winter storm. After patting myself down for injuries that weren’t there, I marveled that I’d managed to be going so slowly that the airbag didn’t deploy. There wasn’t even a dent in the fender. I laughed, imagining what the emergency responders would have told my husband if I’d died. At the late hour, after midnight, on that stretch of I-71, there could only be one destination. I imagined my tombstone: “She died doing what she loved: salivating at the mere thought of Waffle House.”

After I maneuvered my car back onto the highway, I considered that even if I only wanted hash browns before, I deserved them now, having cheated death in my pursuit of their greasy ilk. But, that night at least, I decided to turn my back on Waffle House. I’d tempted fate and doubted I’d be so lucky twice, so I went home to one of the few things I love more than Waffle House: the man who brought me north to this Arctic tundra in the first place. He’s a beacon brighter than any diner, and to love him is to love the city he loves, just as to love me is to love Waffle House. In Columbus, we have both, and when my people in Birmingham ask me which city feels like home, I can answer true: Home is right here.

