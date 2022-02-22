Grandview's History Walks App Takes Users Through a Tour of Eclectic Abodes

Joy Frank-Collins

Anyone who has spent time exploring Columbus and its suburbs knows they boast myriad architectural home styles, from the working-class Dutch Double gable-roofed cottages of German Village to the Midwestern I-houses that make up historic Dublin.

But if you’re looking to see a variety of home styles in an afternoon, lace up those sneakers, whip out the cellphone and head to Grandview to take the Eclectic Abodes tour, available on the History Walks app (available for Apple and Android devices).

Developed by the Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Historical Society and the Grandview Public Library in August 2020, History Walks features eight tours of the adjacent communities. But the Eclectic Abodes tour, which identifies 12 distinctive home styles along two 2-mile loops, has been far and away the most popular, says Karen Riggs, the society’s vice president.

Riggs developed the tour with noted Grandview architect Tim Hawk, who encouraged her to see beyond her love of older home styles such as Queen Anne and bungalow to appreciate more modern types like ranches and Cape Cods—and to relish the uniqueness of finding such an eclectic mix virtually side-by-side.

“You can really trace the history of our two communities through these home styles,” Riggs says.

Choosing from the many representative homes was tough, but the pair wanted to keep the distances short so everyone could enjoy the tours. If they see a demand for it, they’re not ruling out creating a few more loops. “The content is there,” Riggs says. “We definitely have the eclectic abodes to do it!”

The app has been downloaded more than 1,000 times since its launch, and while the majority of users are in Central Ohio, Riggs notes that some come from California, Florida, Texas and other states. “Our local history is being enjoyed near and far,” she says.

This story is from the February 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.