Roads Designed for Speed Pose Danger for Both Pedestrians and Drivers

At first glance, it’s a bit of a paradox: Even though fewer people drove their cars during the pandemic, local roadways became more dangerous. An Ohio State study published in September looked at the first few months of the pandemic in 2020 and found that with 60 percent fewer cars on the road, the number of accidents in Franklin County was also down—but the severity of crashes increased. They were more likely to be fatal.

The reason? According to the researchers, it’s a design issue: Roadways are built to allow cars to go fast, with wide-open travel lanes and rounded-off corners for smooth and quick turns. And while congestion keeps things under control, when the roads are emptier, drivers go too fast. Most crashes that happen when traffic is at high volume tend to be of the fender-bender variety. When traffic is sparse, collisions are more serious.

“Our roads are designed for speed,” says study co-author Harvey Miller, professor of geography and director of Ohio State’s Center for Urban and Regional Analysis. He points out that for more than a century, the goal in road design has been “to get cars to flow as smoothly and quickly as possible.”

The Ohio State study also found that drivers have engaged in increasingly risky behaviors during the pandemic, including driving under the influence. In 2020, 55 percent of fatal crashes were OVI-related, an increase over 2019, when 50.8 percent involved inebriation, and 2018, when the number was 36.8 percent. Failure to use a seatbelt and distracted driving have also been increasing over the course of the past two years, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Statewide, fatal crashes were up almost 11 percent in 2020 over 2019.

Pedestrian deaths have been increasing in the city since 2016, according to data from Vision Zero Columbus, an initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries. Many of these happen on the city’s arterial roads: High, Summit, North Fourth, Broad and Lane.

Even as traffic levels go back up and more people return to the roads, the region will still have roads that dedicate too much space to cars, Miller says. To observe this, he says, look at how cars travel through snow. Their tracks will show the distance between curbs and where we actually drive—it’s called a “sneckdown.” “Snow demonstrates how generous we are with cars and how we encourage speed. … When they actually travel at reasonable speeds, there’s a lot of space for pedestrians and cyclists and other users.”

Redesigning current roads wouldn’t require millions of pounds of asphalt to be torn up; travel lanes could be narrowed, existing pavement could be set aside for protected bike and bus lanes, and new traffic patterns could be implemented.

“Most evidence shows that repurposing street space actually makes it better for everybody,” Miller says. “We have to recognize that people aren’t going to be perfect drivers. They’re going to make mistakes. … We need to redesign our roads to [help drivers to] be more mindful and to slow down.”

This story is from the February 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.