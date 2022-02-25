How to Prevent Falls and Avoid Injuries as We Get Older

Kathy Lynn Gray

I’ll admit it. The older I get, the more I worry about falling and breaking an arm or a finger or a shoulder or a hip on a simple walk through the neighborhood. So, after I took a face-plant while chasing a grandchild down a playground hill last fall, I convinced my husband to join me in signing up for a seven-week course called Fearless Falling.

I’d seen my kids drop and roll plenty of times when they played soccer, so I expected lessons of that sort when the class of six assembled in the gymnastics room at the Whetstone Community Center in Clintonville. Plenty of well-padded mats surrounded us, but I was a bit queasy at the thought of purposely crashing to the ground.

Turns out, that’s not exactly what you do when you learn to fall fearlessly.

Discover more of Columbus:Subscribe to Monthly's weekly newsletter, Top Reads

Our first lesson from instructor Mike Grigsby, a lanky, white-haired man who created the class and has taught it for nine years, was all about tucking and slapping. After warming us up with deep breathing, neck rolls and other stretches, he got right to it.

Did we know, he asked, that accidental falls send 60,000 adults to emergency rooms each week, and more than 400 of them die from their falls? That hitting your head during a fall can be fatal?

With those sobering statistics in mind, we eagerly began practicing the chin tuck—clamping your chin to your chest so your head doesn’t whack the ground if you fall backwards. That simple move, Grigsby says, doubles your chance of survival in a back fall.

Next, we learned “slapping the cheese,” a maneuver that should save us from broken noses and expensive dental work during a forward fall. Grigsby encouraged us to bend our arms and slap both forearms and hands against vertical padding as we fell against it. Looks easy. Sounds easy. But not for me. If I remembered to keep my elbows tight to my body, I forgot to look up. If I remembered to look up, I didn’t achieve a proper slap.

Every subsequent class, we tucked and slapped and added to our falling repertoire. We learned that instead of flailing our arms and herky-jerking our limbs when we stumble, we should bend our knees, sit down on one side of our large gluteus maximus muscle, tuck our chin and rock backwards.

Like clowns in training, we pretended to trip on a sidewalk and land sideways on a raised mat without breaking an arm or cracking an ankle. Then we got up and tried again.

Grigsby, a martial arts instructor for 35 years and a retired biomedical instrument electronic design engineer, threw in some lessons in tai chi to increase our strength and balance.

I haven’t had a fall since I took the class, but I’m hoping that muscle memory will kick in if I do. I sometimes find myself tucking my chin as I’m walking, trying to keep those reflexes alive. I try to envision myself sitting onto my bottom if I stumble.

My mind is ready; I just hope my reflexes are.

This story is from the March 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.