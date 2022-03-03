Things to Do and See in Columbus This March

Columbus Monthly

Columbus Museum of Art

This landmark exhibition offers a rare look at the development of the renowned pop artist, who studied and taught at Ohio State. The show covers Lichtenstein’s early works, as well as his flirtation with abstract expressionism before he became known for iconic pop art pieces like 1963’s “Drowning Girl.” The show includes about 90 works, many of them on public view for the first time.

A Capital Valentine, March 4

Hilton Columbus at Easton

The annual party held by Ohio Cancer Research honors business and civic leaders and raises funds for basic cancer research and awareness. This year’s honoree is PNC Bank’s regional president, Mary Auch. Ohio Cancer Research supports the work of cancer researchers at a wide range of institutions.

April Sunami: New People, March 10–April 23

Sherrie Gallerie

The Columbus-based artist, known for her mixed-media paintings and murals depicting powerful Black women, will present a new body of work in this exhibition at Sherrie Gallerie in the Short North. Sunami, who incorporates a range of materials in her oil paintings, including cowrie shells and mirrors, says that her new works include such materials as glass and crystals, expressing her desire for new beginnings and growth. sherriegallerie.com

H.R. McMaster, March 10

McCoy Center for the Arts

The former national security adviser was part of the Trump administration’s so-called “axis of adults,” tasked with keeping an unconventional president in line. McMaster wasn’t successful, to say the least, and left the administration after just 13 months. The retired lieutenant general will be interviewed by NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly.

Ascalon Sword Festival, March 11–13

Ohio Expo Center’s Kasich Hall

En garde! The Arnold Sports Festival returns this year from March 3–6, but the following weekend brings something new: the Ascalon Sword Festival, named for the mythical weapon St. George used to kill a dragon in British lore. The event will include the Arnold Fencing Classic, which has shifted away from its parent festival due to conflicts with USA Fencing and NCAA Midwest Conference events. Spectator entry (there’s a fee for anyone who wishes to compete) is free for nearly 60 events, which will include both Olympic sport fencing (saber, foil, épée) and Historical European Martial Arts (longsword, rapier and dagger, military saber) tournaments. The Ascalon Sword Festival is sponsored by Royal Arts Fencing Academy and the Rose & Gold Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Ying Quartet and PUSH Physical Theatre, March 26

Southern Theatre

Presented by Chamber Music Columbus, this program pairs an imaginative string quartet and a group of acrobatic storytellers. Ying Quartet excels in performing the traditional chamber repertoire while expanding its limits by commissioning new works. PUSH, too, aims to expand the boundaries of its genre, creating works of physical theater with intense athleticism and gravity-defying artistry.

Online and throughout Columbus

Created during a grassroots-led hackathon in the early days of the pandemic, Can’t Stop Columbus continues to grow and develop new projects. Bring an idea of your own to the table to help strengthen the Columbus community, or sign on as a volunteer.

Become a Mentor, Ongoing

During Women’s History Month, become a trusted mentor to a young woman—or a young person of any gender. To find a list of agencies with opportunities for volunteer mentors, go to cap4kids.org and search on “mentor.”

