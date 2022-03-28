Things to Do and See in Columbus This April

Columbus Monthly

Promusica: “Classically Modern,” April 2–3

Southern Theatre

ProMusica will premiere innovative cellist and composer Joshua Roman’s new double concerto, “Confluence,” along with additional pieces that challenge the way we experience the classical repertoire, including Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E Minor and Argentine composer Osvaldo Golijov’s Last Round, which conjures a tango’s flashing arms and legs through the sawing of the musicians’ bows.

Lincoln Theatre Gala, April 7

Lincoln Theatre

This annual fundraiser for the East Side’s historic Lincoln Theatre will feature a concert by Grammy-nominated singer Maysa, as well as The Bobby Floyd Trio and the Ladies of the Lincoln. Tickets are available for the concert only, or the concert and gala.

“Cinderella,” April 8–10

Ohio Theatre

If you missed BalletMet’s 2015 original production of “Cinderella” or its 2019 reprise, you’re in luck—the show returns to the Ohio Theatre stage this month. Featuring original choreography by BalletMet artistic director Edwaard Liang set to Sergei Prokofiev’s celebrated 1943 score, the show includes stunning sets and beautiful costuming. In line with traditional ballets, there is no dialogue; instead, performers use the movement of their bodies to convey the classic tale of Cinderella’s quest to find love with the help of her fairy godmother.

Thurber Prize for American Humor, April 22

Lincoln Theatre

The national award for authors of funny books returns to the stage after two years of virtual ceremonies, with semifinalists including James McBride, Mike Birbiglia and Alexandra Petri. The award presentation will be scripted by local writers Scott Woods and Brooke Preston (both Columbus Monthly contributors) and hosted by John Kenney, with music composed and performed by Counterfeit Madison.

Cinema Columbus Film Festival, April 27–May 1

Various theaters

Local film and arts organizations will launch a new annual festival to bolster Columbus’ budding film scene. Presented by CAPA, Cinema Columbus Film Festival will debut as a curated showcase for independent films, coordinated by industry veteran Molly Kreuzman. Screenings will take place at the Drexel Theatre, Gateway Film Center, Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse, the Wexner Center for the Arts and select CAPA theaters. Film schedules and ticket information weren’t available as of press time.

Sleep Out! Columbus, April 29

COSI’s English Plaza

Teams of participants will spend one night outdoors in solidarity with youth experiencing homelessness to raise funds for Huckleberry House, which provided 19,618 nights of shelter last year to homeless and unstably housed youths, along with other programs for youth in transition.

Taste of Granville, April 30

Bryn Du Mansion

The bucolic grounds of Granville’s Bryn Du Mansion are the setting for this annual celebration of food, music, wine and beer. Now in its sixth year, the event benefits the Granville Rotary Foundation’s scholarships and charitable efforts at home and abroad. Festivities take place from 5–8 p.m. with early access granted at 4 p.m. for VIP ticket holders. General admission is $50.

Miklós B’s Soupfest, April 30

Valley Dale Ballroom

This annual event, a passion project of the late Miklós Battaglia, is a fundraiser that brings people together for delicious homemade soup and live music, raising money to support efforts to reduce homelessness and combat food scarcity.

This story is from the April 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.