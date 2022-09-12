Anatomy of a Poem: Saeed Jones on White Space, Punctuation and a ‘Quiet Sense of Peril’

On Sept. 13, Saeed Jones’ latest poetry collection, “Alive at the End of the World,” hits bookstores. Written largely since the start of the pandemic, the book’s 40-some poems and short stories—a follow-up to the Columbus writer’s acclaimed 2019 memoir, “How We Fight for Our Lives”—explore concepts of grief through the lenses of dead celebrities, scientific breakthroughs, gun violence, police killings of Black men, his mother’s death and more.

“I would argue that the end of the world is more of a state of being than a linear event that begins and ends,” Jones says of the book’s title, which is also the title of five poems in it. “That was the first gesture that I realized I wanted to do, was having a bunch of ‘endings’ throughout the book.” We asked Jones to walk us through one such ending.

Prologue Bookshop will host Saeed Jones at a book launch and reading on Sept. 13 at Two Dollar Radio Headquarters. Jones also will appear at the Wexner Center for the Arts on Sept. 16 for the Lambert Family Lecture series.

This story is from the September 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.