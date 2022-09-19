Poet Barbara Fant Helps Launch a Program to Send Other Artists to Africa

For years, longtime Columbus poet Charles “Is Said” Lyons gave a consistent piece of advice to fellow poet Barbara Fant: Go to Africa.

Finally, at the end of 2019, Fant took her mentor’s suggestion, traveling to the continent with a group from Suzan Bradford Kounta’s Thiossane West African Dance Institute. “It was such a life-changing, transformative experience,” says Fant, who returned with Bradford Kounta in January of this year, visiting Senegal and Gambia with local dancer and educator Quianna Simpson, Columbus visual artist April Sunami and others.

That recent trip created strong bonds among Fant and the other women, who realized they wanted to give other Black female artists the same opportunity—a reiteration of Is Said’s advice, as well as an echo of ACE Gallery, the former pioneering arts space that sent Columbus artists like Aminah Robinson to Africa.

Through a series of conversations, Fant and her traveling companions created the We Rise Healing and Arts Collective, which is applying for 501(c)(3) nonprofit status. “Our vision is to build these healing spaces and to be a bridge for other artists to other parts of the world,” Fant says, “so that they can see the world in a new way.”

Fant, the newly named artistic director of Street Poets Inc. in Los Angeles, relocated to California about a year ago, but she’ll return to town on Sept. 22 to read from her latest poetry collection, “Mouths of Garden,” at the Thurber Center.

This story is from the September 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.