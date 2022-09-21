First Peter Bogdanovich Was My Hero. Then He Became My Friend

Peter Tonguette

On a cool, sunny afternoon in July, I walked through the doors of the Ohio Theatre to see Peter Bogdanovich’s “What’s Up, Doc?,” close to three years since I last saw a film in the fabled movie palace.

Much had happened in the interim, of course. In 2020 and 2021, the CAPA Summer Movie Series—the longstanding classic film series that has taken place in the Ohio since 1969—had continued, but in shortened and abbreviated form due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After attending all but one season of the series from 1999 to 2019, I missed both pandemic-era editions. I wasn’t concerned about catching the virus in the cavernous, airy environs of the theater as much as I wanted to preserve my memory of a favorite summer activity as it existed before the world changed.

Then something happened this winter that brought me back to the Ohio. On Jan. 6, Peter Bogdanovich—whom I had known, first as an interview subject and then as a long-distance friend—died. Peter, who also directed the modern classics “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon,” both Oscar winners, was 82.

By then, I had edited one book about Peter, “Peter Bogdanovich: Interviews” (2015), and authored another, “Picturing Peter Bogdanovich” (2020), the latter consisting, in large part, of my conversations with him. I embraced his films for their rich connections to Hollywood’s Golden Age, their extraordinarily self-assured craftsmanship and, above all, their reflection of the civilized, sophisticated, humane soul who made them. As I got to know Peter over the past two decades, I became as fond of the man as I was his films.

In my capacity as a film critic and journalist, I’ve interviewed many directors whose work I admire—the proudly professional Robert Wise, the agreeably bohemian Philip Kaufman, the irrepressibly amusing Joe Dante—but I got along with no one else quite like Peter. Sometimes I had a reason to call Peter—say, a last-minute question about something in our book—but more often, I simply enjoyed chatting with him. He relished recalling the legends he had befriended—Jimmy Stewart and Howard Hawks and John Ford—and he took particular pleasure, as most directors do, in describing his own future plans: projects he was trying to get off the ground, offers he was fielding and so on.

When you entered Peter’s orbit, he was enormously warm, generous and ingratiating. Over the years, he sent me scripts he had written and solicited my opinion. He mentioned notions he had for casting and asked what I thought of this or that actor. When he made what turned out to be his final feature film, a sex farce starring Owen Wilson called “She’s Funny That Way,” he let me view numerous in-progress versions. Because I had been interviewing him for so long—and he liked what I had written about his movies—I knew he genuinely trusted my judgment. When I gave him my first impressions of the earliest cut of that last movie, he wrote back: “You, of all people, who have spent so much time with my pictures, are richly qualified to evaluate the new work.” He was a prince.

So, when he died in January, I felt a tangible and immediate loss. Suddenly, a big part of my job became remembering Peter, celebrating his films, taking stock of his legacy. On the day he died, I was asked to write a remembrance for IndieWire, and, a few months later, I wrote an appreciation of “What’s Up, Doc?” for The Wall Street Journal. When the Museum of Modern Art—where Peter had, some 60 years earlier, programmed retrospectives of Orson Welles, Howard Hawks and Alfred Hitchcock—announced a tribute to Peter for April and May, I was asked for my input, wrote blurbs on each of the films being shown and tried to help in any way I could.

All of this activity was taking place far from my home base in Columbus, so as winter turned to spring, my attention turned to the CAPA Summer Movie Series—which, during my two decades as a faithful attendee, had never shown any of Peter’s films. If ever there was a year to rectify that omission, this was that year. Why not show Peter’s comedic masterpiece, “What’s Up, Doc?”—which, after all, was a massive hit when it was released 50 years ago and remains a charming, accessible, family-friendly film? It was my chance to honor Peter on my home turf.

Although I write about the movie series as a freelancer for The Columbus Dispatch, I decided to commit a mild breach of journalistic objectivity: I emailed CAPA’s then-publicist with my pitch as well as some supporting documentation, including my recent Wall Street Journal piece on “Doc.” The publicist promised to pass along my idea to Rich Corsi,CAPA’s vice president of programming.

I heard nothing about CAPA’s plans until I was sent the press release for the 2022 movie series, which, to my delight, included “What’s Up, Doc?” Naturally, I covered the announcement of the series for The Dispatch, and when I interviewed Corsi for my piece, I thanked him for including “Doc.” Corsi joked that, when I saw the movie that summer, I could tell whomever I was sitting next to that I made the screening happen.

Indeed, I decided “Doc” warranted a return to the Ohio Theatre­­—a resumption of a tradition I had tabled for too long. That afternoon, walking up to the marquee, I saw dozens of people trading the pleasant weather to go inside to watch the movie. I sat down in my usual spot—third row on the aisle—and waited for the PA announcer to say those words I hadn’t heard since the summer of 2019: “Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the CAPA Summer Movie Series.”

During the opening credits, I focused on the name of my friend—A Peter Bogdanovich Production—as well as all the other names who meant something in his life: production designer Polly Platt was his first wife and the mother of his daughters; supporting player George Morfogen was among his best friends; co-screenwriter Robert Benton—whom I had just interviewed for a piece about Peter in MoMA Magazine—was a colleague going back decades. I thought, “No one here knows the significance of these people. They’re just here to see a comedy.”

“What’s Up, Doc?” is the rollicking story of dull, sedate musicologist Howard Bannister (Ryan O’Neal) whose life unexpectedly intersects with human hurricane Judy Maxwell (Barbra Streisand). The dialogue is jokey, the gags numerous, and the physical comedy brilliantly realized, and the audience was with it from the start. Twitters of laughter evolved into sustained guffaws. The crowd seemed to particularly enjoy any scene with Madeline Kahn as Howard’s busybody fiancée Eunice, and several famous set pieces—such as when Howard’s hotel room catches fire—generated uninterrupted howls of delight.

But I wasn’t laughing, at least not at first. I was thinking of the director whose work I love so much, and the man whom I had gotten to know. I wanted to call Peter and tell him about the screening; for a director who had been so acclaimed in his lifetime, he always appreciated when I told him about someone who expressed admiration for one of his movies.

To my shock, though, my solemnity didn’t last. We are told that laughter is contagious—and I am here to tell you that indeed it is. As the movie continued, and the funny incidents accumulated, I found myself settling in and enjoying it with everybody else. I was sure that Peter, who prized comedy above all other genres, would not want his grandest, most gloriously riotous comedy to be tarnished. I laughed—and then laughed some more. It was Peter’s last gift to me: a rekindling of my love for seeing movies on the big screen, with a big crowd, in a theater like no other.

When I got home, I emailed Peter’s second wife, best friend and longtime collaborator Louise Stratten, with whom I had been in touch since Peter died. I had told her that “What’s Up, Doc?” was going to be shown in my hometown, and I reported back on the audience reaction—the bits they liked best and all of that. Louise wrote back to say how fun it must have been for me to see the picture on the big screen—and how much Peter would have loved that it happened.

In the lobby on the way out of the Ohio, I heard someone say: “They don’t make them like that anymore.” They sure don’t—not movies like “What’s Up, Doc?,” nor friends like Peter Bogdanovich.

This story is from the September 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.