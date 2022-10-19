Ecotourism Program Appalachian Understories Highlights Hidden Gems in Southeast Ohio

Brittany Moseley

After studying ecotourism and adventure leadership at Hocking College, Madison Donohue decided to travel post-graduation in 2017. She hoped that during her travels, she would find a place to put down roots. Instead, she found herself longing for the region she had left.

“I just really gained a sense of place here,” she says. “I came to be homesick [for] this region of Southeast Ohio, so I came back.”

After returning, Donohue joined Ameri-Corps and spent two years with the Appalachian economic development nonprofit Rural Action, working in the environmental education department. Not long after starting, she pitched the idea of doing a bike tour of the region to her supervisor. Fast forward to 2021, and she launched Appalachian Understories: a full-fledged ecotourism program under Rural Action.

With Appalachian Understories, Donohue is highlighting the natural wonders, history and culture of an often-ignored part of Ohio to locals and tourists. She does this through bike rides, guided hikes with naturalists, tours with local historians, backpacking and foraging classes, and private group outings.

The organization’s name comes from the ecological term “understory,” which refers to a forest’s undergrowth—vegetation growing on the forest floor below the trees. For Donohue, it has a second meaning.

“I also think it can refer to these lesser-told stories that aren’t always as common or [as] easy to find in history books,” she says, “things that come from colloquial knowledge that are really important and need to be shared.”

This story is from the October 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.