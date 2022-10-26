Stylish Stays: 25 Cool Hotels and Other Dazzling Destinations a Day’s Drive from Columbus

Columbus Monthly

It’s hard to beat a boutique hotel with its own basement rock club. Or a lovingly restored motor lodge with a disco ball in every room. Or a historic resort with a domed atrium that would make a Mughal emperor blush. After forgoing communal lodging during the peak of the pandemic, travelers are again craving the charm, the awe, the history and the kitsch of a magnificent hotel, inn, motel, resort or lodge.

So give your Airbnb app a break and explore the 25 dazzling destinations featured in this package, all within an eight-hour drive of Columbus.

Retro Cool: Nashville’s Dive Motel and Five Other Vintage Motor Lodges

Foodie Fabulous: Tennessee’s Blackberry Mountain and Two Other Gourmet Getaways

History Reborn: Six Vintage Buildings That Have Found New Life as Hotels

Classic Comfort: French Lick Resort in Indiana and Mountain Lake Lodge in Virginia

Urban Style: Four Boutique Hotels with Art, Luxury, Hipster Cachet and More

This story is from the October 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.