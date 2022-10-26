Stylish Stays | Classic Comfort: French Lick Resort in Indiana and Mountain Lake Lodge in Virginia

Southern Indiana: French Lick Resort

Relish the rich history of this storied, 3,200-acre property.

The sulfur springs and salt licks in southern Indiana initially brought herds of bison to the area, and by the mid-19th century, physicians and entrepreneurs followed the animals’ lead in hopes of capitalizing on the supposed healing powers of the mineral springs.

In 1845, Dr. William Bowles built the French Lick Springs Hotel, which was purchased in 1901 by a group of investors that included Indianapolis Mayor Tom Taggart, who transformed the property, adding PGA-caliber golf courses. Taggart became chairman of the Democratic National Committee, and for years French Lick Springs served as the unofficial headquarters of the DNC.

Just a mile up the road from French Lick, West Baden Springs Hotel, another resort of roughly the same vintage, drew visitors from all over. A 1901 fire spurred the construction of the hotel’s 200-foot dome, which was said to be the largest free-spanning dome and billed as the eighth wonder of the world. Over time, though, West Baden Springs changed hands and fell into disrepair before suffering a partial collapse in 1991. After hundreds of millions of dollars of investment from philanthropists Bill and Gayle Cook, the West Baden and French Lick hotels were renovated and combined to become French Lick Resort, which now includes a third hotel, Valley Tower, added in 2019.

Today, you can learn about the resort’s fascinating history on trolley tours of the 3,200-acre property, which includes three golf courses, two spas, a casino, horse stables, indoor and outdoor pools and more. For kids and those who don’t know a sand wedge from a 9-iron, a 14-hole FootGolf course requires only a soccer ball and feet. Horseback riding and hiking trails offer ample opportunities for escaping into nature (or visit the nearby Hoosier National Forest for more than 260 miles of trails). Fire at sporting clays on a 75-acre range, take aim at archery targets, perfect your badminton shot on the lawn or bicycle as a family in two-, four- or six-pedal surrey carts.

For indoor activities, head to the bowling alley and arcade with video games, pool tables, foosball, air hockey and a pizzeria. If you’re looking for culinary adventures, try the wine and beer tastings or indulge in finger sandwiches and scones during an elegant afternoon tea in West Baden Springs’ magnificent, dome-topped atrium.

Not bad for a place that once claimed salt as its main attraction.

The resort is a 4.5-hour drive from Columbus, with rates of $234 to $394 per night.

More Stylish Stays:25 Cool Hotels and Other Dazzling Destinations a Day’s Drive from Columbus

Pembroke, Virginia: Mountain Lake Lodge

Come for ‘Dirty Dancing,’ stay for the wilderness.

If you’re at all familiar with the 1987 classic “Dirty Dancing,” you undoubtedly remember the picturesque setting of Kellerman’s, the Catskills resort where Baby (Jennifer Grey) falls for dance instructor Johnny (Patrick Swayze).

In reality, much of the movie was filmed not in upstate New York but in Pembroke, Virginia, at the beautiful, historic Mountain Lake Lodge. Today, guests can stand on the same porch from the movie and look into the lodge’s Harvest restaurant, where Baby first saw Johnny, or dine at the same tables used during the 1986 filming.

This year, the hotel celebrates the 35th anniversary of “Dirty Dancing” with themed weekend packages. But for many guests, the real draw of Mountain Lake Lodge is the hotel’s wooded setting amid a 2,600-acre nature preserve. Hiking trails provide amazing views of a wilderness that seems untouched. “It’s a very special place on top of this mountain,” says president and CEO Heidi Stone, who has served as general manager since 2013, when Mountain Lake Lodge brought her in to turn the place around after years of financial struggles.

The hotel also offers zip line adventures, clay shooting, archery, mountain bike rentals and more. “We’re not a mega resort,” Stone says. “You can stay in a quaint cabin that has a very cottage-y feel in the mountains. The food is good, and it’s not pretentious. There’s no dress code. It’s just comfortable.”

Recently, Mountain Lake Lodge’s profile got an extra boost from The Real Dirty Dancing, a reality TV dance competition filmed at the hotel. “[It] showcased our resort in a magnificent way,” says Stone, who noted another high-profile development in recent months. “Jennifer Grey has emerged back onto the public scene. She’s just released her book [‘Out of the Corner’], and she’s talking about the sequel of ‘Dirty Dancing.’ … There is an extra level of excitement this year.” —Joel Oliphint

The lodge is a 5-hour drive from Columbus. Rates are $179 (lodge rooms) to $329 (cabins) per night.

Lights! Camera! Lodging!

Four more cinematic locales available for a quick getaway

Set your 6 a.m. alarm to play “I Got You Babe” at the Cherry Tree Inn B&B in Woodstock, Illinois—the same place where Bill Murray’s Phil Connors character stayed in the iconic 1993 comedy “Groundhog Day.” cherrytreeinnbnb.com

The ballroom in Chicago’s Palmer House, a Hilton hotel, served as the backdrop for the climactic scene of the 1993 film “The Fugitive,” when Dr. Richard Kimble, played by Harrison Ford, interrupts a fancy dinner to confront the orchestrator of his wife’s murder. palmerhousehiltonhotel.com

Pack your pink bunny pajamas and stay in the third-floor loft of the “A Christmas Story” House, the 19th-century Victorian in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood that was featured in the holiday classic. Bookings start at $395 per night and include a tour of the museum housed at the same location. achristmasstoryhouse.com

The opening scene of the 1994 film “The Shawshank Redemption” takes place at Malabar Farm’s Pugh Cabin in Lucas, Ohio. You can stay overnight at the nearby Maple Syrup Cabin, but the Pugh Cabin is only available to rent during the day through ODNR. ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/plan-a-visit/find-a-property/malabar-farm-state-park

This story is from the October 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.