Stylish Stays | Retro Cool: Nashville’s Dive Motel and Five Other Vintage Motor Lodges

Nashville: The Dive Motel

Discover a Wes Anderson-esque oasis.

Dickerson Pike, which is home to the Dive Motel, has an interesting history. Running north to south, it has origins as a buffalo trail. In fact, buffalo statues at the pike’s southern end pay homage to that history. In the mid-20th century, the road was the major thoroughfare connecting Louisville to Nashville, which led to a variety of motels, hotels and restaurants popping up to cater to touring musicians. After Interstate 65 was built alongside Dickerson in the ’50s and ’60s, the pike fell on hard times and became known as a prostitution hub.

Dickerson Pike now appears primed for a resurgence, thanks to Nashville’s explosive growth and the pike’s proximity to artsy East Nashville. Enter the Dive Motel.

Restored and opened in 2019 by a pair of proven boutique hoteliers, Lyon Porter and Jersey Banks (co-founders of the ultra-hip Urban Cowboy chain), the Dive is located on a gritty stretch in the Cleveland Park neighborhood—near enough to the restaurants and bars in East Nashville and about a 10-minute Uber ride to the party mecca that is Music City’s Lower Broadway.

Originally named the Key Motel, a motor inn hailing from the ’50s, the Dive Motel exists squarely in the ’70s, with trendy accoutrements. The 23-room motel features groovy, Wes Anderson-esque interiors, with flourishes such as shaggy duvets, wood-paneled or wildly wallpapered walls, retro mini-fridges and a “party switch” that turns on “Dive Radio” and spins a disco ball crafted by Yolanda Baker, known as America’s last disco ball maker.

Rooms range from cabinlike interiors to the yellow-and-orange Honeymoon Suite, featuring a king bed, shag carpet, a view of the pool and two side-by-side soaking tubs. Sorry parents, this is no Howard Johnson’s, so you’ll need to leave the kids at home. The Dive Motel is 21 and over.

You need not leave the motel to find the party—the Dive is known to draw crowds to its wood-paneled indoor bar with green booths. It features an onsite craft kitchen called Slide Hustle, serving burgers and more unique offerings like a Cuban medianoche slider. And don’t forget the on-site “swim club” (aka pool), which hosts DJ parties and offers private cabanas for rental. Both the cocktail bar and the pool are open to the public daily.

The hotel, a six-hour drive from Columbus, runs $200 to $700 per night.

—Erin Edwards

Roadside Royalty

Five more motor lodges with vintage charm and modern upgrades

The Groovy Nomad | Trenton, Georgia

Open only since May of this year, the Groovy Nomad is a stunning renovation of an old roadside eyesore that’s a seven-hour drive from Columbus and less than 20 miles south of downtown Chattanooga. The retro motel features quarters ranging from the over-the-top Cheetah Room to an Elvis-themed room. For a different trip into the wild, the motel offers complimentary parking passes to nearby Cloudland Canyon State Park. thegroovynomad.com

The Saugatuck Retro Resort Motel | Saugatuck, Michigan

For those visiting Michigan’s “art coast,” this 1950s-era motor lodge is located on a wooded property less than 5 miles from the galleries in downtown Saugatuck, and in the other direction, the natural wonders of Saugatuck Dunes State Park on Lake Michigan. The cozy rooms combine retro chic with modern updates (like Wi-Fi). Guests can pull up an Adirondack chair by the fire pit or, in warmer months, lounge by the pool. thesaugatuck.com

The Billy Motel & Bar | Davis, West Virginia

This 10-room motel is a hip home base near the entrance of Blackwater Falls State Park and is less than 40 minutes from wonderful hiking in Dolly Sods Wilderness Area. Guests check in at the cocktail bar, and the first tipple is on the house. The Billy’s restaurant, Ish Kitchen, surprises guests by putting an Appalachian spin on global-ish fare, such as Spanish patatas bravas, Polish beet soup (chłodnik), Indian saag paneer and Thai mango sticky rice. thebillymotel.com

Springs Motel | Yellow Springs, Ohio

New owners Tom and Austin Knickerbocker launched a major renovation of the 12-room motel this year, spending more than $100,000 on roof repairs, flooring, TVs, furniture and other upgrades. The father-son duo aimed to give modern touches to the Yellow Springs landmark—located just south of town on U.S. Route 68—while also retaining its retro vibe. Outside of car camping at nearby John Bryan State Park, the motel also remains perhaps the cheapest lodging option near the charming village—$99 to $115 per night. yellowspringsmotel.com

The June Motel | Sauble Beach, Ontario

The renovation of this roadside relic was the subject of Motel Makeover, a 2021 Netflix docuseries jam-packed with design tips, rosé references and Canadian-accented vocal fry. The series follows moteliers April Brown and Sarah Skalsh as they try to duplicate the success of their first June Motel in Prince Edward County on Lake Ontario. The televised, Instagram-friendly remodel breathed new life into the dated motel in Sauble Beach, one of dozens of time-capsule beach towns along the Canadian shore of Lake Huron. But perhaps the real appeal is the motel’s proximity to the Bruce Peninsula, a Great Lakes natural gem. thejunemotel.com

October 2022