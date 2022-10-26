Stylish Stays | History Reborn: Six Vintage Buildings That Have Found New Life as Hotels

Kevin Capron, Emma Frankart Henterly, Julanne Hohbach and Steve Stephens

Pittsburgh: The Priory Hotel

A former monastery offers an ideal home base for a Steel City visit.

It’s not easy to find a historic hotel that features something beyond a stylish Victorian-era building with furnishings to match. Book a stay at the Priory Hotel on Pittsburgh’s North Side, however, and you’ll find a far more intriguing option.

Located in a former Benedictine monastery, the 42-room boutique hotel dates to 1888 and is part of the city’s Germanic-rooted Deutschtown historic district, recognized on the National Register of Historic Places. Accommodations range from a single-occupant room to an apartment suite that spans the fourth floor.

Visitors will find the usual modern amenities, including many updated rooms, but also loads of character. Relax in the courtyard or pull up a chair at the 14-seat Monks’ Bar, the smallest bar in Pennsylvania. Don’t depart without peeking at the Grand Hall, an event space whose barrel-vault ceilings, ornate detail and stained glass affirm its name.

The nearby Andy Warhol Museum is a must for art lovers. Just to the east, the North Shore—at the confluence of Pittsburgh’s three rivers (the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio)—is home to the Carnegie Science Center, the National Aviary and major sporting events. Sports fans will love the proximity to the newly rechristened Acrisure Stadium (home of the six-time Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Panthers) and PNC Park, where the Pirates’ view of the downtown skyline is perhaps the best in Major League Baseball.

Cross the Allegheny into the heart of downtown to catch live music or theater, shop the many vendors in the Strip District, or watch the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins take the ice at PPG Paints Arena. (They meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 6 and March 7.) Or, venture across the Monongahela and ride one of the inclines to the top of Mount Washington for a spectacular view you won’t forget.

The hotel, a 3-hour drive from Columbus, will set you back less than $100 for a twin single to more than $300 per night.

—Julanne Hohbach

More Stylish Stays:25 Cool Hotels and Other Dazzling Destinations a Day’s Drive from Columbus

Washington, D.C.: The Line

A dazzling renovation with its own podcast network

The Line D.C. is housed in a 110-year-old church located in the heart of Adams Morgan, a diverse neighborhood with dazzling dining, funky shops and electric nightlife. Guests will be greeted by massive copper doors before entering the foyer, which has a magnificent chandelier fashioned from the former church’s organ pipes and suspended from the vaulted ceiling. Redeveloped in 1912, the structure was formerly the First Church of Christ, Scientist before being converted into a 220-room boutique hotel with 10,000 square feet of conference space, a 1,600-square-foot fitness area, a grand ballroom and a rooftop terrace where free yoga is hosted daily.

Room service is available 24 hours a day, and between 4 and 7 p.m., guests may have a custom drink crafted in their rooms for $25.

The hotel is also pet-friendly, offers complimentary bike rentals and special pricing for government and military personnel, and features three stunning on-site restaurants. But perhaps the Line’s most unique feature is its community podcast network and radio station, which broadcasts 30 weekly programs live from the lobby.

The hotel is a 7-hour drive from Columbus and costs $200 to $500 per night.

—Kevin Capron

St. Louis Union Station Hotel

A railroad crossroads finds new life.

Some cities demolish—sigh—their grand old railway stations. Others have the foresight to preserve the historic gems. St. Louis Union Station, built in 1894 and operated until the 1970s, was once the world’s largest and busiest railroad station—and one of the most beautiful.

Today the tracks are long gone, but the huge sandstone building, anchored by a 265-foot-tall clock tower, has been preserved and converted into an entertainment and shopping destination and the St. Louis Union Station Hotel, a AAA Four Diamond hotel that’s part of the Curio Collection by Hilton.

Back when everyone rode trains, nearly every celebrity of the day passed through the grand old station, which was also where President Harry Truman famously and triumphantly held up the (erroneous) Chicago Tribune front page “Dewey Defeats Truman” after the 1948 election.

The last train departed in 1978, but the restored station is still a reminder of the golden age of passenger rail. The station’s Grand Hall, built as a kind of cathedral of transportation, is topped by a 65-foot-tall barrel-vaulted ceiling, its Romanesque arches still glistening with gold leaf.

Like any good cathedral, the hall is adorned with magnificent stained glass windows, including a remarkable allegorical representation of transcontinental travel. The windows depict female figures representing San Francisco and New York on the west and east peering (enviously?) toward the figure of St. Louis, who sits serenely between them.

A modern addition to the Grand Hall is a free 3D light show each evening, including spectacular special effects and a video narrated by actor John Goodman recounting the history of the station. Among the Union Station attractions outside the hotel is the St. Louis Aquarium and the St. Louis Wheel, a 200-foot observation wheel.

And visiting hockey fans who stay at the hotel won’t need a train, or even a cab, to watch their favorite sport: Enterprise Center, the home of the St. Louis Blues NHL team, is within easy walking distance. (The Columbus Blue Jackets play in St. Louis’ regular-season home opener on Oct. 15.)

The hotel is a 6.5-hour drive from Columbus. Rates are $200 to $625 per night.

—Steve Stephens

Other Rail Renovations

St. Louis isn’t the only city that’s gone from sleeper cars to hotel beds.

Union Station Nashville Yards | Nashville

The city’s Union Station opened in 1900, was converted to a boutique hotel in 1986 and joined the Marriott Autograph Collection in 2012. No two of its 125 rooms and suites are alike; each has a unique layout and architectural details. Original art by Tennessee natives and Nashville residents can be found mixed in with historical elements; ask about historical tours, which were put on hiatus during COVID. And be sure to catch the live acoustic performances available each evening. unionstationhotelnashville.com

Central Station Hotel | Memphis

More musical inspiration can be found at this hotel, which includes a “listening lounge bar” with a 500-album vinyl collection. Opened in 1914 and converted into a hotel in 2019, this facility still operates as an Amtrak station. The hotel features custom artwork in its 120-plus rooms and suites and is a member of the Curio Collection by Hilton. centralstationmemphis.com

Crown Plaza Indianapolis Union Station | Indianapolis

The country’s first “Union Station” opened in 1888 and saw nearly half a million monthly visitors in its heyday, including several U.S. presidents and Thomas Edison, who worked there as a telegraph operator. It was converted to a shopping mall nearly 100 years later, and then to a hotel in 1996. With impressive architectural details in the Grand Hall, the hotel boasts nearly 275 rooms and suites, including 26 cozy spaces housed in actual train cars. crowneplazaindydowntown.com

—Emma Frankart Henterly

This story is from the October 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.