Things to See and Do in and Around Columbus in November

Columbus Monthly

Sound in Frame, Through Nov. 13

Mansion 731

This exhibition at the Mansion 731 in Olde Towne East features more than a decade of music portraiture from New York City photographer, CCAD grad and Marion native Alysse Gafkjen, whose striking images have appeared in Rolling Stone, The New York Times and many other publications. alyssegafkjen.com/sound-in-frame

“Indecent,” Nov. 3–20

Studio One at Riffe Center

In 2015, Paula Vogel, a previous winner of the Pulitzer Prize for drama, penned “Indecent,” a revolutionary love story and musical honoring the Yiddish language and literature. The drama is based on the events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway premiere of Polish-Jewish writer Sholem Asch’s “God of Vengeance,” which resulted in obscenity charges. This CATCO production is for mature audiences. $47.50. catco.org

Reba, Nov. 4

Nationwide Arena

While not quite at the Dolly level, country singer Reba McEntire has earned her mononym, selling millions of records, starring in her own TV series (Reba), creating her own retail line and even becoming the first female Colonel Sanders in KFC commercials. But Columbus fans will likely head to the Arena District for hits like “Whoever’s in New England” and “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter.” $49–$750. nationwidearena.com

“Dirty Dancing in Concert,” Nov. 5

Palace Theatre

If you love “Dirty Dancing” so much that you’re not content to merely watch the movie and sing along to “Hungry Eyes” from the comfort of your living room anymore, well, you may be in for the time of your life (sorry). “Dirty Dancing in Concert” features a live band and singers performing songs from the 1987 classic starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, along with the digitally remastered film on the big screen. $45–$85. capa.com

Kevin Hart, Nov. 5

Nationwide Arena

Emmy- and Grammy-nominated comedian Kevin Hart, who was born and raised in Philadelphia, began his career at a small comedy club on an amateur night. He’s come a long way since then: Hart creates, appears in and produces feature films, television shows and podcasts. His seventh hourlong comedy showcase was Netflix’s top stand-up special of the year in 2020, garnering him a Grammy nomination. $49–$149. nationwidearena.com

Tiffany Lawson, Nov. 5–26

Sean Christopher Gallery

Growing up, Tiffany Lawson’s mother ran an arts program out of a South Side church, and on Saturday mornings, Lawson would take part in workshops hosted by now-legendary Columbus artists like Smoky Brown and Aminah Robinson. These days, she merges the past with the present, making layered works on brown paper bags and incorporating her mother’s dollmaking scraps, among other collaged items. “I create assemblages that explore form and color, unified by the spirit of Black life,” Lawson says in her artist statement. Free. seanchristophergallery.com

Isaac Fitzgerald with Saeed Jones, Nov. 9

WOSU Ross Community Studio

In addition to Walk It Off, a newsletter that features author Isaac Fitzgerald taking strolls with friends, the former BuzzFeed books editor also has a new memoir, “Dirtbag, Massachusetts,” which finds the writer coming to terms with his troubled childhood. “Dirtbag” recently hit No. 2 on The New York Times nonfiction best-sellers list. At this Prologue Bookshop event, Fitzgerald will discuss his confessional book with longtime friend and local poet/writer Saeed Jones. Free. prologuebookshop.com

Veterans Day Ceremony, Nov. 11

National Veterans Memorial and Museum

Honor our nation’s heroes with a ceremony at the country’s only memorial dedicated to veterans of every U.S. conflict and branch of service. Featured guest speaker David Kim, Military Times’ Veteran of the Year and CEO of the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, will discuss what inspired him to serve Gold Star children through his nonprofit. nationalvmm.org

Handel’s “Messiah,” Nov. 12–13

Southern Theatre

Kick the holiday season off in style with ProMusica Chamber Orchestra, an underappreciated local gem, as it performs the Baroque composer’s most popular oratorio. Joining the orchestra at the Southern Theatre are soloists Yulia Van Doren, Julie Miller, Daniel McGrew and Kevin Deas, as well as the LancasterChorale chamber choir. promusicacolumbus.org

VetsAid 2022, Nov. 13

Nationwide Arena

Arguably the biggest concert of the fall, Joe Walsh is coming back home to Columbus to perform with the reunited James Gang for VetsAid, Walsh’s nonprofit, which plans to disburse the show’s proceeds to veterans’ organizations in Ohio. Walsh, who’s also a guitarist with the Eagles, invited heavy hitters with Ohio ties to join him in Columbus: Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, The Black Keys, Nine Inch Nails and The Breeders. $400–$3,000. nationwidearena.com

TWIG Bazaar, Nov. 13

Ohio Expo Center

This Ohio Expo Center craft show, which supports Nationwide Children’s Hospital, will celebrate its 100th anniversary this year. nationwidechildrens.org/giving

Jorma Kaukonen, Nov. 16

Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen

Following three October gigs at his Fur Peace Ranch guitar camp in Pomeroy, Ohio, the Jefferson Airplane guitarist will return to another favorite Ohio stop, Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen, for a performance with his longtime friend and musical collaborator John Hurlbut. nataliesgrandview.com

“Radioactive Practice,” Nov. 17–20

Wexner Center for the Arts

This genre-bending show from New York City dance company Abby Z and the New Utility tests the limits of its performers as they reimagine histories that have been warped by racist, sexist and classist misinformation. Choreographer Abby Zbikowski draws on modern dance and tap but also incorporates movement styles from synchronized swimming and soccer. $12–$24. wexarts.org

Chase Columbus Turkey Trot, Nov. 24

Columbus

The Thanksgiving Day event benefits Easterseals Central & Southeast Ohio, with participants in the 5-mile and 2.6-mile races receiving pumpkin pies after crossing the finish line. columbusturkeytrot.com

Ohio State vs. Michigan, Nov. 26

Ohio Stadium

After losing eight consecutive matchups—and 15 out the last 16—Michigan finally beat Ohio State in 2021. It was, to be honest, a welcome turn of events for stewards of The Game, adding some drama to the lopsided rivalry and making this year’s Ohio Stadium showdown more interesting. ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ross Gay with Hanif Abdurraqib, Nov. 29

Gramercy Books

Ross Gay is a poet, writer and educator. His 2014 book, “Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude,” won the National Book Critics Circle Award for Poetry and the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award. At this event, co-presented with the King Arts Complex and the Ohio Poetry Association, Gay will speak with acclaimed Columbus poet, essayist and cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib, a recent recipient of the MacArthur “genius grant.” $5. gramercybooksbexley.com

Volunteering, ongoing

Faith Mission

Volunteer at the Downtown homeless shelter, which is looking for folks to help out in its kitchens, donation center and health center this Thanksgiving season. lssnetworkofhope.org/faithmission

This story is a combination of our Fall Arts Guide and the Datebook feature from the November 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.