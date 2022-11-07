Ranking the Ohio Ties of the Musicians in Joe Walsh’s VetsAid Lineup

Singer/guitarist Joe Walsh, best known for his work with the Eagles and James Gang, will bring an “all-Ohio bill” to Nationwide Arena on Nov. 13 for VetsAid, Walsh’s nonprofit that donates proceeds from huge concerts to veterans’ services charities. But some of the bands in this marquee show have more Ohio cred than others. Take a look at their buckeye bona fides.

This story is from the November 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.