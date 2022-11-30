Editors’ Picks for Things to See and Do in Columbus in December

Columbus Monthly

Through May 7 | Man Saves Comics!

In the late ’90s, Ohio State received an interesting delivery: 75 tons of paper comprising the world’s most comprehensive collection of newspaper comics, courtesy of historian Bill Blackbeard. Head to the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum to see its colorful Sunday strips displayed alongside editorial cartoons and even sports coverage. cartoons.osu.edu

Dec. 3 | Holiday Hop

Gallery Hop attracts art lovers to the Short North on the first Saturday of every month, but the December edition is always the most popular of the year, a celebration of the holiday season’s exquisite art and joy. Enjoy festive entertainment while visiting your favorite stores and galleries. shortnorth.org

Dec. 8 | Andrea Bocelli

The famed Italian tenor brings his worldwide “Andrea Bocelli in Concert” tour to Nationwide Arena, where he will perform with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. Bocelli, blind since age 12, has sold 90 million records and received numerous accolades, including an Academy Award nomination. Expect a mix of Bocelli’s own songs, arias and holiday selections.nationwidearena.com

Dec. 8 | Whitney

The Chicago duo of singer-drummer Julien Ehrlich and guitarist Max Kakacek, both alums of indie-rock act Smith Westerns, added electronic elements to Whitney’s folk-pop sound on September release Spark. Expect an expanded sonic palette and a few covers from 2020 album Candid at this Newport Music Hall gig. promowestlive.com

Dec. 30 | Sgt. Peppercorn’s Marathon

With more than a little bit of help from their friends, Joe Peppercorn and pals will once again work their way through the entire Beatles catalog in a single day, an annual feat of dogged musicianship that has become a beloved Columbus tradition.columbusathenaeum.com

Give Back

Dec. 2-4 | Winterfair

The Bricker Building at the Ohio Expo Center will host this craft show, with ticket proceeds supporting the nonprofit Ohio Designer Craftsmen, the operator of the Ohio Craft Museum. winterfair.org

Dec. 3 | Jingle Bell Run

Get in the holiday spirit (and support the Arthritis Foundation) by participating in a festive 5k that begins at Genoa Park behind COSI. arthritis.org/local-offices/oh-columbus

Dec. 16 | Royal Crescent Mob Reunion

The Columbus funk-rock legends—led by singer-bassist Harold “Happy” Chichester—will reunite for an American Cancer Society benefit concert at the Athenaeum Theatre. columbusathenaeum.com

This story is from the December 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.