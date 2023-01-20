Discover Six Standout Staycation Options in Historic and Stylish Columbus Hotels

With the opening of its 28-story tower in October, the Hilton Columbus Downtown eclipsed the Kalahari Resort in Sandusky as the state’s largest hotel. In the works since 2018, the new tower added 463 rooms to the original Hilton building on the other side of High Street, giving Columbus the kind of lodging leviathan that could help the city attract bigger and better conventions and trade shows.

Yet the hotel doesn’t just intrigue out-of-state conference planners. Locals are excited, too. At the new tower’s signature restaurant, Fyr, helmed by renowned Argentinian chef Sebastian La Rocca, about 80 percent of diners so far have been from Central Ohio, says Hilton Columbus Downtown general manager Christian Coffin.

Indeed, the new Hilton offers a fun staycation for Columbus residents—and it’s not the only option in town. You can find art, history, foodie fun and more at these seven Central Ohio hotels that don’t require an expensive plane ticket or a gas-guzzling road trip to visit.

Downtown Destinations

For history and architecture buffs, it’s hard to beat the Hotel LeVeque, located in the city’s iconic art deco skyscraper, and the Westin Great Southern Columbus, which opened in 1897 as the Great Southern Hotel. Both hotels also are close to Downtown’s historic theaters: the Ohio, the Palace (which adjoins the LeVeque Tower) and the Southern (which is part of the Great Southern complex). Nearby drink and dining options include the Citizens Trust cocktail bar and Veritas, chef Josh Dalton’s adventurous and sophisticated, high-end restaurant.

Food is also center stage at the new Hilton Columbus Downtown, which boasts five restaurants in its two buildings near the Greater Columbus Convention Center. In addition to Fyr, rooftop bar Stories on High will open in the new tower in early 2023, offering sweeping views of the city. Two more Downtown rooftop standouts are Lumin Skybar and Kitchen at AC Hotel Columbus Downtown and Goodale Station at Canopy by Hilton Columbus DowntownShort North.

Stay in the Short North

Le Méridien Columbus, the Joseph features more than 500 pieces of art, including several works from the world-renowned modern art collection of hotel developer Ron Pizzuti and his wife, Ann. Dining options are abundant in the Short North, as well, including the Guild House, Cameron Mitchell’s artisan eatery that’s part of the Joseph. And don’t forget to enjoy some well-earned rest and relaxation in one of the Joseph’s spa suites.

A Hotel for Craft Beer Connoisseurs

Perhaps the most unique staycation option in Central Ohio is Canal Winchester’s Doghouse Columbus Hotel, the world’s first craft beer hotel. Operated by Scotland’s BrewDog, the 42-acre complex features draft beer on tap in each room, a 6,000-square-foot craft beer museum and the restaurant DogTap Columbus.

Pro Tip If you book a two-night hotel stay at experiencecolumbus.com/hotels, you’ll get your choice of free tickets (from either the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium or the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens) or a $10 to $50 Lyft credit.

This story is from the January 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.