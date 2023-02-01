Editors’ Picks for Things to See and Do Around Columbus in February

Columbus Monthly

Feb. 2 | Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine

Denison University’s Vail Series, now in its 44th year, aims to bring the world to the Granville campus. This month, the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine will stop at Denison’s Swasey Chapel, with principal conductor Theodore Kuchar leading the orchestra. Tickets will be limited. denison.edu/series/vail

Feb. 7 | Adam Sandler

The comic star returns to Columbus on the heels of another surprising dramatic performance (“Hustle”) and ahead of his Mark Twain Prize ceremony in March. At this Nationwide Arena show, expect more goofy charm than gravitas, of course—and perhaps a few tears courtesy of the “Chris Farley Song.” nationwidearena.com

Feb. 7 | Jamila Minnicks

Gramercy Books, in partnership with the King Arts Complex and Ohio State University’s Department of History, brings Jamila Minnicks, award-winning author of the novel Moonrise Over New Jessup, to its Bexley bookshop for a conversation with OSU historian and civil rights scholar Hasan Jeffries. gramercybooksbexley.com/events

Feb. 18–26 | Home & Garden Show

The Columbus Dispatch Spring Home & Garden Show returns to the Ohio Expo Center. The 67th annual extravaganza will include the ever-popular landscaping installations, this year with an “enchanted garden” theme, as well as an Art Park feature, 250-plus local businesses and more. dispatchhomeandgardenshow.com

Feb. 21 | SZA

Following up on her groundbreaking 2017 debut, CTRL, SZA issued blockbuster sophomore album SOS in December, which landed the singer her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart and the biggest streaming week ever for an R&B album. Columbus is fortunate to host this pop star’s tour kickoff at the Schottenstein Center. schottensteincenter.com

Give Back

Feb. 25 | WesterBall 2023

The cultural gala, featuring arts and music programming at Otterbein University’s the Point, raises money for the Arts Council of Westerville and its goal of establishing a cultural arts center in the suburb. artscouncilofwesterville.com

Feb. 27–March 6 | Buckeye Cruise for Cancer

Supporting the Ohio State University James Cancer Hospital, this seven-night cruise begins in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with stops at St. Kitts, St. Lucia and other Caribbean locales. buckeyecruise.com

ONGOING

The Period Pantry

This nonprofit, which focuses on eradicating “period poverty,” is looking for volunteers to host online fundraisers, sort menstruation products into supply kits and deliver those kits to people in need. theperiodpantryproject.org/get-involved

