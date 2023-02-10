CULTURE & TRAVEL
Sixteen Valentine’s Day Outings in Columbus from Fancy to Funky and More
Looking for date night ideas? Here are some suggestions to help you find the ideal Valentine’s Day outing, from romantic to classy to offbeat.
Dave Ghose
Columbus Monthly
Looking for a Valentine’s Day outing? There’s no shortage of options in Columbus, though what constitutes a fun or romantic experience is in the eye of the beholder. From carriage rides to tango opera to stylish staycations, our handy grid will help you navigate Central Ohio’s sensual season with aplomb (and maybe a heart-shaped pizza).
This story is from the February 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.