Editors’ Picks for Things to See and Do Around Columbus in March

MARCH 6 | An Evening with Fran Lebowitz

Don your best chunky boots and head to the Southern Theatre for an evening of acerbic commentary with author and speaker Fran Lebowitz. She will take audience questions (which she calls “my favorite recreational activity”) and sign copies of her books, available for sale on-site courtesy the Book Loft. capa.com

MARCH 9 & 21 | Bruce Springsteen, the Killers

It’s no secret the Killers are devout disciples of the Boss, even collaborating with Springsteen on 2021 track “Dustland.” This month, Columbus audiences can see the teacher and the student less than two weeks apart: Bruce and the E Street Band play Nationwide Arena on March 9, and the Killers visit the Schottenstein Center on March 21. nationwidearena.com, schottensteincenter.com

MARCH 17 & 19 | Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament

March Madness returns to Nationwide Arena, with the venue hosting first- and second-round games. Expect drama and maybe an upset or two, as all fans (and gamblers) know the early tournament action is always the most fun.nationwidearena.com

MARCH 18 to SEPT. 4 | Tutankhamun - His Tomb and His Treasures

COSI transports visitors back to the time of the pharaohs with a rare glimpse at the riches of King Tut, whose rule of Egypt began in 1332 B.C. at age 9. This traveling exhibition features more than 1,000 replicated artifacts, including his throne and coffin, as well as a re-creation of his tomb, which was discovered in 1922 by British archaeologist Howard Carter. cosi.org

March 31 to April 1 | ‘Rigoletto’

Opera Columbus is teaming up with the Columbus Symphony to tackle Verdi’s tragic masterpiece about the licentious Duke of Mantua and his cursed court jester Rigoletto. The wonderful Ohio Theatre serves as the backdrop for this opera, performed in Italian with English supertitles. operacolumbus.org

Give Back

MARCH 3-5 | Butterfly Guild’s ‘Sound of Music’

The women’s auxiliary of Nationwide Children’s Hospital is sponsoring four performances of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic at the Palace Theatre, with proceeds supporting the hospice and palliative care programs at the hospital. nationwidechildrens.org/giving

MARCH 12 | Awards Gala at Gateway Film Center

This Academy Awards party features a red carpet and themed cocktails and raises money to support the nonprofit University District film center, a beloved destination for Central Ohio movie buffs. gatewayfilmcenter.org

ONGOING

Ohio Wildlife Center

Volunteers at the donation-supported wildlife hospital handle such tasks as landscaping, animal transportation, special events, community outreach and office support. ohiowildlifecenter.org

This story is from the March 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.