Editors’ Picks for Things to See and Do Around Columbus in April

APRIL 6 | Spring 2023 Culinary Apprentice Dinner

You can help provide tomorrow’s chefs with real-life experience in the food service industry. This five-course fundraising dinner, executed by current CSCC culinary students, will take place at Degrees Restaurant (250 Cleveland Ave.) at Columbus State Community College. Tickets are $75, with funds supporting additional hospitality industry experiences for CSCC students. mix.cscc.edu

APRIL 7–8 | H2O Danceworks

Global Water Dances Columbus brings a variety of local troupes to the Wexner Center for the Arts in support of its mission to promote equitable access to water through dance. Performers include Brianna Rhodes, Brother(hood) Dance!, Hixon Dance Co., Laura Patterson & Dancers, Manmkoham Classical Indian Dance Co., Oyo Dance Co., Perennial Movement Group, Tapestry Performing Arts Co. and Xclaim Dance Co. globalwaterdancescolumbus.org/events/danceworks

APRIL 19 | Matthew Desmond

Princeton sociology professor Matthew Desmond’s last book, “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City,” changed the way we think about the eviction crisis. In an author talk with WOSU’s Ann Fisher at Columbus College of Art & Design, the Pulitzer Prize winner and former MacArthur Fellowship recipient will discuss his new book, “Poverty, by America.” gramercybooksbexley.com

APRIL 26–30 | Cinema Columbus Film Festival

After a modest debut last year, Cinema Columbus Film Festival plans to go big in 2023, with 40 screenings at 10 venues and a splashy opening night program at the Lincoln Theatre, featuring the Midwest premiere of Eliane Henri’s documentary “Hargrove,” about the trumpeter and composer Roy Hargrove. cinemacolumbus.com

APRIL 29 | An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes

Want a night to remember? As you wish. The star of cult classic “The Princess Bride” takes the Palace Theatre stage for a screening of the film and a moderated discussion. Watch out for ROUSes (we don’t think they exist), and remember: Never go in against a Sicilian when death is on the line! capa.com

Give Back

APRIL 18 | Under One Roof

This event at the Davidson Theatre supports the Community Shelter Board, Columbus’ leading agency in the fight against homelessness. The fundraiser also serves as an introduction to new CSB executive director Shannon Isom, who was hired in December. csb.org

APRIL 28 | Thurber Prize

Enjoy an evening of original gags, music and dance (all courtesy of Columbus creatives) as the Thurber House presents its coveted literary humor prize at the Southern Theatre. thurberprize.org

THROUGHOUT APRIL | Earth Day

Nonprofit Green Columbus offers dozens of Earth Day volunteering opportunities both before and after the April 22 celebration, including neighborhood and park cleanups, gardening programs and recycling drives. earthdaycolumbus.org/volunteer

This story is from the April 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.