Appalachian Travel: A Guide to Visiting the Surprise-Filled Region on Columbus’ Doorstep
Discover natural treasures, dynamic cities, charming towns, unique eats and more in Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.
Appalachia is more than meets the eye. The eponymous ancient mountain range is the star attraction, with peaks and plateaus stretching from Georgia to Southwest New York. But you can find many other treasures, including dynamic cities, charming towns, fascinating history, unique eats and more. Read on for beguiling destinations and activities to experience this spring, focusing on the areas closest to Columbus: Southeast Ohio, West Virginia, Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Kentucky.
West Virginia
Discover the joys of backpacking in this stunning region in the Monongahela National Forest.
Western Pennsylvania
A Pirates fan shares why this downtown stadium with a spectacular skyline view stands above its Major League Baseball peers.
Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic architectural marvel comes alive in spring. Explore the seasonal wildflowers that surround the architectural landmark and former home in Western Pennsylvania.
Eastern Kentucky
Glamping Near Kentucky’s Red River Gorge
Stay in a yurt, treehouse, geodesic dome or even a “glamp wagon” in the stunning region, which has been named a National Natural Landmark.
Read Your Way Through Kentucky
Columbus bookstore manager and indie publisher Gary Lovely suggests five books to better understand the Appalachian region of his home state.
This charming town in the Appalachian foothills—the site of one of the most famous feuds in U.S. history—has gone from feisty to friendly.
Southeast Ohio
Springtime is Wild Ramp Season
The region is ground zero for the native delicacy, also known as wild leeks and wild garlic.
New Food and Drink Options Near Hocking Hills
Three new restaurants and wine and coffee shops have brought a boost to the business climate in Logan.
New Straitsville celebrates its corn whiskey heritage with an annual spring festival and more.
This story is from the April 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.