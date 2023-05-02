Editors’ Picks for Things to See and Do Around Columbus in May

Columbus Monthly

A curated list of things to see and do in Columbus in the month of May

Through May 14 | Composing Communities, the Work of Aminah Robinson

This free exhibition exploring the vibrant and tactile works of Columbus native Aminah Robinson is dedicated to the memory of Terrance Dean, who was an assistant professor at Denison and the Columbus Museum of Art’s first Aminah Brenda Lynn Robinson Scholar-in-Residence. Pieces are on loan from CMA. denison.edu/events

May 3 | David Grann

Reading page-turners like “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “The Lost City of Z,” it’s easy to forget David Grann is a nonfiction writer and not an adventure novelist. At this Westerville Public Library author talk held at Westerville Central High School, he’ll discuss his new book, “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder.” westervillelibrary.org/authors

May 11 | CCAD Fashion Show

For the first time, 11 fashion design students from Columbus College of Art & Design’s class of 2023 will unveil their collections on the runway at KEMBA Live. Prepare to be amazed by the daring creativity of these emerging designers in a show whose proceeds support scholarships at the college. ccadfashionshow.com

May 19–20 | Welcome to Spring

The Columbus Symphony will celebrate a retiring orchestra leader with a stirring performance of choral music at the Ohio Theatre. The last Masterworks concert of the season brings to a close the career of CSO Chorus director Ronald Jenkins, who will step to the podium for the last time after 40 years of leading the chorus. columbussymphony.com

May 20–21 | Columbus Taco Fest

A sea of taco trucks will take over Genoa Park when the Columbus Taco Fest returns for its fifth year. The family-friendly event, benefiting the Columbus Diaper Coalition, also features live music, games and adult beverages. Some of the participating vendors include Taco Nice, Tacomania, Machete Taqueria, Zapata’s Street Food and many more. columbustacofest.com

Give Back

May 10 & 12 | Momentum

The nonprofit youth arts organization will present its spring show, Truth Be Told, featuring nearly 1,000 Central Ohio schoolchildren, who’ve been preparing for the production for months. The free dance performances at the Davidson Theatre are open to the public. momentum-excellence.org

May 19 | Wonderball

The Columbus Museum of Art will host its annual fundraiser, a celebration of creativity and black-and-white fashion, with music, local food and immersive experiences. columbusmuseum.org

May 20 | Race for the Cure

Join the pink throng in Downtown Columbus for the annual parade, 5K run/walk and block party, all of which raises money to support breast cancer research and treatment. komen.org/raceforthecure

This story is from the May 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.