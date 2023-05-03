Lost in a Book: A Central Ohio Librarian Muses on Unusual Makeshift Bookmarks

Scott Woods

As someone who’s worked in public libraries for nearly 30 years, I’ve seen a lot of things used as bookmarks. Each day is like opening a creepy advent calendar, every book holding the promise or curse of something interesting stuck between its pages.

Toilet Paper: The reigning king of not-bookmarks, which makes sense. Most people read in the bathroom.

Religious Tracts: Perhaps the most intentional of all random bookmarks, so much so that they should probably be categorized under marketing or mission-based geocaching. Frequently embroidered.

Banana Peels: Plural for a reason: I wish I could say I’ve only found one of these in a book.

Pressed Flowers: Clearly driven by the season: dandelions in summer, clovers in spring, leaves in fall, twigs in winter.

Joints: These always come half smoked. A definite fire hazard to the reader. Don’t do this to library books.

A Love Note: I once came across an index card with “I love you K” (redacted) written on it. Underneath was a drawing of a heart with three traditionally male stick figures in it, all holding hands. This bookmark was brimming with mystery. Is K one of the figures and the artist is just weak? Is it a note from three guys who love K equally? Did K reciprocate the gesture with a drawing of their own? I’ll search every book from now until I die looking for a response.

This story appears in the May 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.