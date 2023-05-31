New Photography Exhibition Features Historic Images Taken in Franklin Park

Chris Bournea

Photographer Steve Harrison has spent the past five decades documenting life in Columbus. Soon, visitors to the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens will be able to see some of the most striking moments he captured on film, surrounded by the place that has perhaps been his greatest source of inspiration.

The exhibition, Franklin: The People’s Park, grew out of a May 2021 Columbus Monthly article featuring Harrison’s photos that was part of a special issue about Black life in Columbus, guest edited by acclaimed author Wil Haygood. Harrison’s photos documented Sunday afternoons in Franklin Park in the 1970s, a spot where Black residents gathered to exchange ideas, dance to live music and show off their polished-to-perfection cars. “After the article in Columbus Monthly came out,” Harrison says, “the stars aligned.”

Harrison’s show expands upon what appeared in the magazine, incorporating more recent images. “It’s amazing how [the exhibition] captures both the everyday moments and those historic moments,” says Bonnie DeRubertis, the conservatory’s associate director of exhibitions. “There’s just so many stories to tell from things that have happened in the park.”

Despite his long and varied career, Franklin: The People’s Park is Harrison’s first solo show. He exhibited his work only once before, nearly 30 years ago as part of a group exhibition, organized by the late Kojo Kamau, that featured photos of the 1995 Million Man March in Washington, D.C.

See the Exhibition Franklin: The People’s Park opens June 4 and runs through Nov. 19. For more information, visit fpconservatory.org.

After spending his early years in the historic Columbus neighborhood of Flytown, Harrison and his family moved to the Near East Side, where he gravitated to photography. Following his graduation from East High School, Harrison enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard, worked briefly at a local factory and found a mentor, Fred Thomas of CBS affiliate WBNS, who showed him that photography could be a viable career. Harrison eventually landed a full-time job with the state of Ohio, where he plied his talents photographing landmarks and chronicling official events around Ohio and nationwide under six consecutive governors, from Dick Celeste in the 1980s to John Kasich in the 2010s.

Of the thousands of subjects Harrison has photographed over the past half-century, he says he discovered many of the most interesting ones in Franklin Park. Among them were civil rights icon Coretta Scott King, who visited the conservatory in 1992 for the AmeriFlora horticultural exhibition; comedian and activist Dick Gregory, who spoke at one of those famous Sunday gatherings and became a longtime friend of Harrison’s; and residents who flocked to the park from all over the city to see and be seen.

Whether photographing movers and shakers or everyday people, Harrison says he found fulfillment behind the lens. “I just had an instinct for what it is I did,” he says, “and it just worked out.”

This story is from the June 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.