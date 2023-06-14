Columbus’ Standup From the Waist Up Creates an Intimate Comedy Show at Law Bird

J.R. McMillan

Three comedians walk into a bar. Two aren’t sure what to expect performing in a crowded cocktail lounge. The third is seasoned emcee Travis Hoewischer, the host of Standup From the Waist Up. “It’s not the same experience as a larger club; it’s headliner quality performances in an intimate setting,” Hoewischer says.

The recurring series literally started as an “underground” standup show at the Light of Seven Matchsticks. When the flame faded at the somewhat secret basement bar below Natalie’s in Worthington, fate intervened and led to Law Bird just south of Downtown. “After that first show, we knew instantly it was the right space,” says Hoewischer, even though the new location was twice as large.

That initial gig back in November expanded in January with the introduction of an early show at 6 p.m. and a late show at 8:30 p.m. Both sold out in less than 24 hours. Now, acts are announced a couple of months in advance, a mix of emerging regional talent and returning performers whose comedy careers took root in Columbus.

“You’re at your funniest when the audience is ready to laugh, and this environment somehow makes sense,” Hoewischer says. “There’s no stage or spotlight, nowhere for hecklers to hide. Comedians are behind the bar. They connect with the audience on an entirely different level.”

Law Bird is at 740 S. High St., just south of Downtown. For dates and tickets for future shows, visit eventbrite.com.

This story is from the June 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.