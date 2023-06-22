Learn About Art, Yoga and Bonefishing in the Caribbean from Columbus Experts

Jill Moorhead

Columbus Monthly

A Virgin Islands Yoga Getaway

What: Columbus yoga instructors bring a week of wellness to Water Island, one of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ most secluded islands. This retreat at 4 Elements Culinary & Wellness Center will provide a bohemian and sustainable atmosphere for ocean-view yoga, as well as seasonal cuisine using grown-on-site produce and Ayurvedic principles.

Guides: Two registered yoga teachers with 500 hours each of training are a powerhouse of experience for this retreat. Angela Bompiani is also certified in pranayama and reiki, while Michele Vinbury, an Ayurvedic health educator, adds yoga therapy and meditation to the mix.

Details: Jan. 15 to 21, 2024. From $2,400 (includes meals, yoga mats and snorkel rental). giveyoga.com

Pro Tip: It goes beyond body. “[My retreats] are meant to speak to your soul in a way only your soul can hear,” Bompiani says.

Extra Credit: Catch Bompiani’s vinyasa, hatha, and yin yoga classes at Give Yoga and Vinbury’s meditation classes at Enso Meditation Society before the trip.

A Tour of Havana’s Art and Music Scene

What: During “Havana Revealed — For Your EyesOnly,” a delegation made up of friends and supporters of Worthington’s McConnell Arts Center will take part in a hand-crafted tour of Cuba’s arts and cultural offerings. Visits include individual artist studios, major art galleries, concerts and Instituto Superior de Arte (known as the “Juilliard of Cuba”).

Guides: Kimberlee Goodman, executive director of the MAC, and Cuban pianist and composer Aldo López-Gavilán will lead their third trip to Havana together.

Details: Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, 2024. From $4,350 (includes Cuban visa fees, medical insurance and donation to the MAC). mcconnellarts.org/cuba

Pro Tip: Don’t forget your toothpaste: Guests will not be able to purchase toiletries or drugstore items in Havana.

Extra Credit: Experience the rhythms and melodies of López-Gavilán’s music when he performs at the MAC on Sept. 29.

Bonefishing in The Bahamas

What: The tidal inlands, ocean blue holes, mud flats and a 6,000-foot, underwater drop-off a mile from the shore of Andros Island in the Bahamas are reason enough for a visit. But for fly fishers, bonefish are the draw.

Guides: Brian Flechsig, founder of Mad River Outfitters, has been doing fly-fishing tours since 1990. Flechsig operates the brick-and-mortar and online stores, the Midwest Fly Fishing School, Mad River Outfitters Travel and the largest YouTube channel in the fly fishing industry.

Details: Feb. 24 to March 2, 2024. $4,335 (includes meals and six full days of guided fishing). madriveroutfitters.com

Pro Tip: Take only memories. Guests can’t take their bonefish with them. Photos, on the other hand, are encouraged.

Extra Credit: Experience in salt water fly fishing may be helpful to those on the trip, but Mad River Outfitters offers classes for first-timers.

This story is from the June 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.