Festivals, Concerts, Comedy, Free Events and Other Things to See and Do in July

Summer in Central Ohio brings a nearly endless variety of things to see and do. Here are our top picks for some of the best arts, concerts, festivals and other entertainment.

But first, here’s a look at a new book festival hosted by the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

Columbus Book Festival, July 15-16

Columbus takes rightful pride in its readers and writers. In addition to being the birthplace of leading American authors such as Wil Haygood, James Thurber and Hanif Abdurraqib, the city nurtures those citizens who prefer to keep their heads buried in books thanks to its network of libraries and independent bookstores.

Although the Columbus Metropolitan Library hosts the Ohioana Book Festival and parts of Cartoon Crossroads Columbus, the library has never presented its own book festival—until this summer, which also coincides with the library’s 150th year of existence. “We were really trying to think about how we could give a gift back to the community, and we long have thought about having our own book festival,” says Mikalene Guiser, the sesquicentennial project manager.

Encouraged by the numerous authors who come through Columbus to launch books or give author talks, library leaders secured sponsors and funding through the Columbus Metropolitan Library Foundation for the inaugural edition of the Columbus Book Festival, which will take place July 15–16 at the CML Main branch and the Topiary Park. Admission is free. “It’s a big undertaking,” Guiser says.

Indeed, “big” is the word: Inside the 230,000-square-foot library during the two-day event will be some 135 authors promoting (and talking about) their new releases. Leading names this year include authors Ali Hazelwood, Fonda Lee, Prince Shakur and Maggie Smith. “We have authors from all five of the big publishers coming through, series writers, in all genres,” Guiser says. “We reached out to publishers and publicists, thinking, ‘OK, let’s just see if they bite.’ And they did.”

In addition to the new releases, the Friends of the Library will offer a book sale featuring numerous used books. Meanwhile, in Topiary Park, vendors will include publishers, educational exhibitors and artisans selling literary-themed merchandise. Live entertainment and food trucks will also be featured, but remember: This festival is all about books.

“It’s about exposing people to new books, new authors, something that maybe they didn’t even know that they wanted and they’ll get excited for,” Guiser says. columbusbookfestival.org

More Top Entertainment Picks for July

Nicholas Hill: The Pandemic Portraits, Through July 21

View the COVID-19 pandemic from the brush of Central Ohio artist Nicholas Hill in this exhibition at the Dublin Arts Council gallery, which chronicles the pandemic with a series of portraits. The art is presented unframed so visitors can more closely view and interact with it. dublinarts.org

Paintings from a New Mythology,Through July 28

In this exhibition at the Ohio State University Faculty Club, Columbus artist Adam Hernandez expands his fantastical visual universe by incorporating pieces inspired by vejigante masks, which reference his Puerto Rican heritage, along with works featuring graffiti-style markings, a callback to his upbringing in the Bronx. ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Red, White and Boom, July 3

In the run-up to a magnificent Downtown fireworks display at 10 p.m., Central Ohio’s biggest summer event promises plenty to make sure attendees remain entertained, including live music taking place on two stages, a street festival with food and beverages and, at 5:30 p.m., a one-mile parade starting at the Main Street Bridge. $125 for VIP tickets, redwhiteandboom.org

Doo-Dah Parade, July 4

The all-American tradition of irreverence is reflected in this satirically oriented Independence Day alternative annual gathering in the Short North, which lasts from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and includes live music. Make sure to arrive on Park Street at noon for the parade lineup. Free, doodahparade.com

Goodguys PPG Nationals, July 7–9

Check out vintage cars from every era, including classics, customs, muscle cars and trucks, at this event at the Ohio Expo Center. Now in its 25th year, the car show also features vendor and manufacturer exhibits, a swap meet and a kids’ zone. $20–$22, good-guys.com/ggn-spectator

Summer Jam West, July 8

The Hilltop Arts Collective invites Central Ohioans to enjoy music, art, family activities and plenty of things to eat and drink from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free, hilltoparts.org

Negesti Kaudo, July 18

The Columbus essayist and cultural critic made a striking literary debut last year, with her first book, “Ripe,” a collection of lyrical, profound and deeply personal pieces that explored her experiences as a Black woman in the Midwest. She’ll read from her work at a Thurber House Literary Picnic. thurberhouse.org

Lancaster Festival, July 20–29

Fairfield County will again be awash in art—and will resound with sound—with the latest edition of the annual festival. Headliners this year will include Andy Grammer and Sheryl Crow, both accompanied by the Lancaster Festival Orchestra under the direction of longtime artistic director Gary Sheldon. Tickets vary, lancasterfestival.org

Please Don’t Destroy, July 21

Martin Herlihy, John Higgins and Ben Marshall are better known as the sketch comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy, which writes and creates viral videos for Saturday Night Live. Ahead of the troupe’s first movie coming out this fall, its hijinks will be on display live at the Davidson Theatre at 7 p.m. cbusarts.com

Jazz & Ribs Fest, July 21–23

Some combinations just suit each other: Savor jazz music and treat yourself to a huge assortment of barbecue on the Scioto Mile during the event, which will include concerts by Chris Botti, Stephanie Mills and Arturo Sandoval. Free, hotribscooljazz.org

Ohio State Fair, July 26–Aug. 6

The butter cow may be the most famous recurring element in this Columbus tradition, but don’t forget the numerous livestock events (including the Sale of Champions) and a multitude of concerts, including performances by Casting Crowns, Ludacris and Lindsey Stirling—not to mention the All-Ohio State Fair Band and Youth Choir. Gate admission $10–$12, or free for ages 5 and younger, concert tickets vary, ohiostatefair.com

Columbus Food & Wine Festival, July 29–30

At Gravity Columbus on Broad Street, gourmands and wine connoisseurs alike will converge at this festival, which will feature a tasting pavilion, food trucks, art gallery and live music. $40–$99, columbusfoodwine.com

Give Back

Rotary Independence Day 5K, July 4

This year’s race, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Westerville, will benefit local veteran groups for the first time. westervillerotary.com

Gin & Jam, July 20

Enjoy cocktails, food truck fare, live music and a scavenger hunt for gin ingredients at this Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens event, with $5 of every ticket supporting the nonprofit. fpconservatory.org

The Ohio Eggfest, July 29

Don’t be confused by the name: This charity fundraiser, which benefits cancer research at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, is for barbecue buffs, not omelet fans. Head to Fortress Obetz to enjoy foods cooked using Big Green Egg ceramic charcoal smokers, the event’s namesake. theohioeggfest.com

