Q&A: Phillip Mealer Loves Old Homes, and So Do His Thousands of Instagram Followers

Brittany Moseley

Phillip Mealer’s interest in historical architecture began long before his photos of local homes started drawing followers to his Instagram page. He grew up in an Upper Arlington house that was built in 1929 and restored by his family. Following his older brothers, he went into carpentry and spent the first years of his career fixing up old homes in Central Ohio. Today, he works in facilities maintenance at the Grandview Heights Public Library and spends his free time exploring Columbus neighborhoods and photographing historic homes for his popular social media account.

What is it about old homes that interests you? They have a soul to them. There’s a person in there. It almost is like a portrait. They really represented somebody’s emotions, personality, reflection of who built them. [They] said who they were at the time, and it will never be able to be quite duplicated. People always ask that question, “Why can’t they create houses like this [today]?” They could. ... You’d just have a $2 [million] to $5 million house that’s like 2,500 square feet. Nobody wants that. Everybody wants a big, huge house.

When did things take off for you in terms of your Instagram account? 2020. I had a moment there, and it since has definitely slowed down. There were times where it was 1,000 followers in, like, three days. And that was very overwhelming because, this is just something I do for fun; I go on a walk.

Why do you think your photos resonate with people? It’s a complicated question, but I know that a lot of my generation and the generation below [me] live in apartments or live in multiunits, and everything was built at the same time. They love the idea of being able to go down to the coffee shop, take a walk around the neighborhood, and that’s essentially what my theme has always been. It’s just a walk in a circle or a walk in some direction, and taking what I see, just the everyday moments of life, and [trying] to process them through photos, look at them and really realize the natural beauty.

There’s so much development happening in Columbus. I’m curious about your thoughts on it. We’ve knocked down some really amazing buildings. Our train station, that was an incredible building. Things get knocked down because they’re not historically impressive yet. People were crying when Notre Dame was burning. Nobody’s crying about tearing up the floor that your parents had installed in 1972. Nobody cares about that. But when that is a 150-year-old floor, then people get very worked up about it. A lot of architecture buffs get really upset about cookie cutter [design]: coming to an amazing house, tear out all the trim, paint everything white. And I get it. But there’s somewhere in the middle where you have to be able to have things up to code, and also have to have everybody happy. … There’s a lot of emotion involved. And I’m not the person to make the decision. But obviously, I prefer old.

Follow Phillip Mealer on Instagram at @occasionally.in.ohio or email him at phillipmealer@yahoo.com.

This story is from the June 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.